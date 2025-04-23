Dandadan chapter 191 reveals the Orchestrator's true target (& it's not Okarun)

While Dandadan chapter 191 primarily served as setup for a focus on Momo Ayase and co’s search for the uchide no kozuchi, it also marked the Orchestrator’s reappearance. More specifically, the Orchestrator speaks with Mika Adachi about his objectives in collecting powers and what’s required of them.

During this monologue, Dandadan chapter 191 notably includes a panel of Momo Ayase using her powers as he describes the way to force “a person with marvelous power” to admit defeat. Likewise, the full context of this scene and Momo’s specific appearance within it essentially confirms that Momo is the Orchestrator’s true target.

The Orchestrator confirming Momo as their target in Dandadan chapter 191 teases series’ coming focus

While seemingly inconsequential, Dandadan chapter 191’s apparent reveal of Momo Ayase as the Orchestrator’s true target is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it suggests that Momo’s powers are indeed particularly special as fans have theorized since she awakened them in the manga’s first chapter. More specifically, the height of her power upon its initial awakening and her inability to return to those heights is why fans theorized this.

This significance of her powers is further supported by the full context of the Orchestrator’s monologue in chapter 191. They essentially tell Adachi that she’s too kind to attack the people around Momo in order to wear down her heart and allow her to truly surrender. With this true surrender being necessary to steal her powers, the appearance of Momo using her powers as they say this makes it clear she is their target.

Dandadan chapter 191’s reveal of Momo as the Orchestrator’s true target is also significant for setting up what the coming focus of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga will be. Chapter 191 primarily focusing on wrapup for the focus on Ken “Okarun” Takakura’s group further supports this idea. Combined with Momo’s group finally traveling to Izumo Grand Shrine for the uchide no kozuchi in the issue, the coming focus will clearly be on her efforts.

This coming focus on Momo’s group should likewise see the Orchestrator begin targeting her present friends for their powers, such as Jin “Jiji” Enjoji and Unji Zuma. Combined with her curse leading others like Vamola to begin forgetting who she is, this may wear down her heart enough to get a true surrender from her. In turn, this will likely lead to the official reveal of the Orchestrator’s true identity in the arc, who’ll likely be Count Saint-Germain.

Lastly, this confirmation of Momo being the Orchestrator’s true target is significant for establishing Okarun and Turbo Granny’s role in their grand plan. Initially, fans suspected Okarun to be the Orchestrator’s focus due to his overwhelming Turbo Granny powers. Fans also assumed this is why he was first targeted by Saint-Germain as Sanjome. However, it instead seems that both Okarun and Turbo Granny are pieces of the larger puzzle focused on Momo.

Final thoughts

Momo's powers are confirmed to have been the Orchestrator's true goal all along (Image via Science SARU)

While where the series goes following Dandadan chapter 191 is speculative, the latest issue clearly identifies Momo as the Orchestrator’s true target. Tatsu’s deliberate choice to have her powers appear during their monologue is enough evidence in and of itself. This would also explain why Kouki targeted Momo initially, as well as why Seiko and Okarun were targeted. Fans can likewise expect Jiji, Zuma, and others to be targeted in the coming weeks.

