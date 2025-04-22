Dandadan chapter 192: What to expect

With focus previously shifting to Momo Ayase and her group’s efforts to find the uchide no kozuchi, Dandadan chapter 192 will likely focus on them en route to Izumo Grand Shrine. More specifically, the issue should focus on the implicit worsening of Momo’s curse as highlighted in the latest issue’s final pages.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 192 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. This is due to most spoiler processes using raw scans of the corresponding manga magazine issue as the foundation of their leaks cycle, which Dandadan obviously lacks.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 192 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. The issue should open up with Momo and her allies still on the train, discussing their objectives, plans, and the status of Momo’s curse. The issue should then end by not only seeing Momo’s group arrive at Izumo Grand Shrine, but also their enemies for the adventure.

Dandadan chapter 192 should see Count Saint-Germain appear at Izumo Grand Shrine with backup

Dandadan chapter 192 will likely open up with a continued focus on Momo’s group as they board their train to Izumo Grand Shrine. After getting settled on a train, Manjiro will likely review their objectives as the lone adult in the group with Seiko having gone home. This should lead to some exposition about the in-series lore of the Daikokuten and the uchide no kozuchi, which will presumably have slight variances from the real-life myths.

As he explains this, Vamola, Unji Zuma, and the others who haven’t known Momo for as long as Jin “Jiji” Enjoji and presumably Manjiro have. After some comic relief of Momo trying to get Vamola and Zuma’s attention to remind them who she is, she and Jiji will likely have a serious conversation. She’ll likely express her concerns that even Jiji and Manjrio, who she’s known for many years, will forget her and she’ll be abandoned with no means of returning to normal.

Dandadan chapter 192 should see Jiji try and assure both her and himself that this won’t happen here, but secretly harbor doubts that they can save her in time. This should prompt a brief introspective focus on Jiji where he comes to terms with his feelings for Momo, trying to reconcile them with his friendship with and her love for Okarun. Momo should interrupt this train of thought by asking him for something, saying he seems off as he fulfills her request.

Focus then should jump ahead in time to the group arriving at Izumo Grand Shrine, first getting some tourist maps and establishing their plan. They’ll likely split into groups, with Jiji, Zuma, and Momo being one and Manjiro, Vamola, and the others making up the second. They’ll likely identify their primary goal as finding the uchide no kozuchi, but add that anything which may help Momo is worth investigating.

Jiji will likely remind the group that they don’t have much time left until Momo’s curse worsens beyond the point of no return. While confused due to not remembering who Momo is, the others will likely be nonetheless enthusiastic as the two groups split up. The issue should end by revealing that Count Saint-Germain and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur have already arrived and are watching the groups split up.

