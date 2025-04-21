Dandadan chapter 192: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 192 is set to release on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With all of the loose ends surrounding the battles off Ken “Okarun” Takakura and his group now wrapped up, the upcoming release should begin Momo Ayase and co’s adventures.
However, the series' digital publication nature makes a lack of spoilers all but a forgone conclusion. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 192 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.
Dandadan chapter 192 release date and time
Dandadan chapter 192 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. A majority of overseas fans should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, April 28. Some international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, April 29. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.
Dandadan chapter 192 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read Dandadan chapter 192
Fans can read chapter 192 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. While these services are free, they also limit how much of a series fans can access. While Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ is subscription-based service, the relatively inexpensive monthly fee allows readers to access dozens of series in their entirety.
Dandadan chapter 191 recap
Dandadan chapter 191 began with Mika Adachi apparently meeting with the Orchestrator to deliver Takeshi Murakami’s power she stole. However, upon arrival, she met with someone else and the Orchestrator called her. He revealed that Murakami was a power collector just like her, and that he never indicated Murakami as a target to her. She explained she targeted him on her own due to suspecting he was hiding something.
The Orchestrator then pointed out that she did nothing, with Kouki’s Lord of the Flies power defeating Murakami and her simply collecting the scraps. He then ordered her to return her powers and Murakami’s to the man in front of her, which she tried arguing against. The Orchestrator then said that this was beyond her. He explained that to take away abilities, the person must surrender from the bottom of their heart.
He then explained that “a person with a marvelous power” would fear not even death as a panel of Momo Ayase appeared. He explained that to defeat such a person, their innocent friends and family must be attacked. The man Adachi met with was then revealed to be the Fairy-Tale Card yokai and began attacking her, but Masamichi Bega saved her. The issue ended with Momo’s curse worsening as Okarun and Kinta reunited with Aira Shiratori and the other girls.
What to expect from Dandadan chapter 192 (speculative)
Dandadan chapter 192 should open up with a focus on Momo Ayase and her group after they split off from Seiko. They’ll likely be taking a train to the Izumo Grand Shrine, which is where they suspect the uchide no kozuchi to be. Momo’s curse worsening should also be explained in the issue, likely via Jin “Jiji” Enjoji trying to convince the others that Momo is still with them and trying to talk to them.
Chapter 192 should also give focus to Count Saint-Germain, showing what he’s been up to as all of these recent events have transpired. It would also make sense to reveal him as the Orchestrator here, especially with chapter 191 teasing Momo as the Orchestrator’s true target. The chapter should end with Momo and co finally arriving at the Izumo Grand Shrine.
