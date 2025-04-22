Okarun's victory in Dandadan chapter 190 all but confirms how this fan-favorite will reappear

Dandadan chapter 190 witnessed the conclusion to a hilariously epic bout between Okarun & Kinta vs Hase in his Yokai form. The latter wanted to exact revenge on Okarun for "ridiculing" him at school. Alongside the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, he agreed to the Orchestrator's offer and set out to fulfill his selfish desire. But even with the Jumping Crone's power, he wasn't able to take down the boy.

Prior to Dandadan chapter 190, Aira and company also won their battle, beating the headless dribblers and exposing Murakami. With all this done, the series has all but cleared the stage for the return of a fan-favorite name - Turbo Granny. The story has progressed a fair bit since she left, and fans are already pining for a comeback. The latest chapter may just be Yukinobu Tatsu heeding their plea.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan chapter 190: The stage is looks set for a beloved character's resurgence

Diving straight in, Dandadan chapter 190 has all but confirmed the return of a much-loved character. The name in question is Turbo Granny, the Yokai whose power Okarun wielded. She was last seen in chapter 165, when the group finally managed to retrieve both of Okarun's family jewels. As per their agreement, the boy returned Turbo Granny's powers to her and she was bid an emotional farewell.

Since then, the community has looked for every possible opportunity which could see her return. So far, between chapters 166 and 189, there weren't any appropriate ones. But with the most recent chapter and its developments, a Turbo Granny return may just be on the cards. What's more interesting is that present circumstances support this idea convincingly.

To begin with, Okarun and Kinta managed to subdue Hase. Them defeating Hase caused the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur to retreat as well. The girls have also won their battle and found out Murakami. It is only a matter of time before the two groups reunite and move on to investigate what happened. Whether or not they learn more about the Orchestrator is something only time will tell.

Okarun and Kinta in Dandadan chapter 190 (Image via Science Saru)

Next, it wouldn't be plausible for Turbo Granny to appear before Okarun after the events of Dandadan chapter 190. The battles are over on both sides and her reappearing at this point wouldn't do much. She could have appeared during one of the battles, but it looks like Tatsu may have other plans. All in all, this pair of fights of was something each group needed to overcome themselves.

Thirdly, it looks more likely that Turbo Granny will appear where Granny Seiko and Momo are headed. Her chemistry with Seiko in undeniable, so is her care and concern for Momo. Given the nature of the Yokai she is, her protectiveness about Momo is more than justified. So the probablity of her prioritizing Seiko and Momo due to their unique bond is very understandable.

Additionally, Seiko and company have been the only group to have not been shown so far. The narrative focused mainly on the happenings at school. Now, the spotlight can shift to bringing Momo back to her original self. There is also incentive to build on characters like Jiji and Zuma, the newest addition to the group. This is the absolute best moment for an emphatic Turbo Granny return.

Lastly, Volume 7's bonus chapter showcases a heart-touching moment featuring Turbo Granny take in an abandoned kitten. Seiko stumbles upon her sheltering the kitten but chooses to permit it. This indicates Turbo Granny's true warmth and that her character arc hasn't quite yet reached its conclusion.

In Conclusion

Turbo Granny (Image via Science Saru)

To conclude, Dandadan chapter 190 wraps up an intense yet comedic action sequence whilst opening the doors to a potential Turbo Granny return. Her absence has been deeply felt and with both groups now victorious, the narrative is ready to welcome her back. This may happen through a shift toward Momo, Seiko, and their journey.

Her relationship with Seiko and protectiveness over Momo push for a likely and meaningful return. Furthermore, the touching scene in Volume 7’s bonus chapter hints that her story yet has an unfinished emotional depth. Yukinobu Tatsu looks to be establishing the groundwork for a powerful comeback. If this holds true, the community is in for a treat.

With the dust settling and the threat of the Orchestrator still looming large, everything seems to point to a long-awaited Turbo Granny rally.

Also read:

