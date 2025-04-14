Dandadan chapter 191: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 191 is set to release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the unexpected end of Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s fight against Hase, many are expecting the series to shift focus to Momo Ayase’s group.
Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 191 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.
Dandadan chapter 191 release date and time
Dandadan chapter 191 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, April 21. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, April 22. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.
Dandadan chapter 191 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read Dandadan chapter 191
Fans can read chapter 191 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.
Dandadan chapter 190 recap
Dandadan chapter 190 began with Okarun and Kinta arguing as Hase charged at them. They tried to counter his attack, but he broke the arm of Kinta and Okarun’s mech-suit instead. Hase charged back in while Kinta reconstructed the arm, but was hit by Okarun’s pile bunkers. Okarun then tried to convince Kinta to make stronger weapons as they retreated, but he refused. He tried to attack Hase again, but they were sent flying up into the air by him instead.
Hase then launched several attacks in a row, eventually fully destroying the mech-suit armor. He commented on how lowlifes like them trying to stand up to him made him upset before going to land a kick on Okarun directly. This prompted him to remember a time Hase bullied him in school, taking his conspiracy magazine and telling him he was better off dead. In the present, this memory inspired him to tackle Hase before he could finish his attack.
As Okarun ranted about all the ex-conspiracy theories that were now confirmed, he told Kinta (who had been reconstructing the nanoskin into a new weapon) to merge. The weapon they formed restrained Hase’s legs and carried the trio high up into the sky. They then slammed Hase down into the ground, knocking him unconscious and into base form. The issue ended with the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur retreating as Okarun and Kinta emerged victorious.
What to expect from Dandadan chapter 191 (speculative)
Dandadan chapter 191 should begin with a continued focus on Okarun and Kinta as they collapse from exhaustion. Aira Shiratori, Rin Sawaki, and Kouki Yukishiro will likely find them shortly thereafter, confirming everyone to be safe.
Focus should then shift to the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, who’ll likely contact Count Saint-Germain and explain Hase’s actions and failure. Rather than become upset, he’ll likely tell her he has another job for her to do then, which she should reluctantly accept.
The issue’s ending focus will likely be on Momo Ayase and co as they finally arrive at the Izumo Grand Shrine, which is where the uchide no kozuchi should be located. The final panels will likely see the group begin exploring while also revealing them to be watched, likely by Saint-Germain himself.
