This Dandadan character deserves no redemption arc (and for a good reason)

Dandadan looks to be great in giving its cast redemption arcs to prove that they never meant ill to begin with. The earliest example and now one of the best faces in the series is Aira Shiratori. Initially, she put on a facade of kindess and gentleness, but on the inside she was insensitive, vain and manipulative. However, the Acrobatic Silky Arc changed her for the better.

Another example of this is the recently introduced Kouki Yukishiro. At first, she was being blackmailed into attacking Momo Ayase by the Orchestrator. But she redeemed herself during the Kozuka Knives Arc by helping the trio of Aira, Mai and Rin defeating the Headless Dribbles and Murakami. These characters were worthy of redemption arcs, showcasing inherent goodness.

However, there is a certain character who doesn't seem to match up in this regard of receiving a redemption arc - Hase.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan: One character is unworthy of a redemption arc and with good reason

Hase (Image via Viz Media)

Hase serves as a supporting role in Dandadan for a major portion of the series. Also a student at Kami High alongside the main case, he became infamous for bullying Okarun. This was visible when he constantly ridiculed and put the boy down for his interest in the occult. He emerges as an antagonist in the ongoing Kozuka Knives Arc.

Recent events witness him receive the Yokai powers of Jumping Crone. He willingly accepted a strange offer of power (like others) did from an unknown force, all because he want to exact petty revenge on Okarun. This was because he felt humiliated that Okarun had outdone him when it came to athletics (after Okarun experienced an odd physical boost when he lost Turbo Granny's powers).

But moving on, Hase seems to think quite highly of himself, flexing his muscles on those supposedly inferior to him. He would mock Okarun for his passion, the series never showing him having any himself, although Dandadan builds its supporting cast too. That might be showcased now, with Hase's defeat, but even so. Many feel that Hase basked in the attention he got and always craved it.

Hase and Okarun (Image via Viz Media)

Now with regard to Okarun, his former Turbo Granny powers seemed to bring out his true mental state. While he was altruistic, awkward and friendly once spoken to, his transformed state was a lot more depressed and disinterested. This may be because of the constant bullying and exclusion he experienced at school due to his love for occult.

It developed as an obsession because Okarun had had a hard time fitting in and began to attempt to contact aliens to make friends. This led to ridicule and him being ostracized, for which Hase was largely responsible, given his nature to look down on people. He was evidently a lot weaker than Hase and thus an easy target. So due to all this, his Turbo Granny state appeared as it did.

There was even a point where Hase suggested that people who believed in the supernatural, like Okarun, were better off dead. This might have planted a tiny seed of suicide in the boy's mind, althought it fortunately never became a major issue. Yet, Hase is responsible for damaging some bit of Okarun's mental state, which was evident when he transformed and in his inability to fight off the bullying.

Final Thoughts

Okarun in Turbo Granny form (Image via Science Saru)

While Dandadan does quite well in giving its supporting cast due attention, there is likely an element or two that doesn't deserve that. Unlike characters like Aira and Yukishiro, Hase hasn't showcased the ability to change himself. In fact, he doesn't even seem remorseful about his actions. His willingness to accept powers from a strange entity, all to achieve his petty goal of revenge, speaks volumes.

Again, the idea that the repeated bullying and ridicule by Hase subconsciously affected Okarun and was visible through his transformation is plausible. While Dandadan doesn't explicity state why it is so, this being the reasoning can absolutely stand. His defeat in chapter 190 was Okarun's stand against him and by this point, the lesson should be clear enough to bring about a change.

