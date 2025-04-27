Count Saint-Germain all but confirmed as the Orchestrator with this yokai's appearance in Dandadan chapter 191

Dandadan chapter 191 may have just confirmed the identity of the Orchestrator through a certain familiar face card. The chapter switched focus from the battle at the school to Miss Adachi, who was presumably asked to meet the mastermind of it all. However, she found herself face-to-face with something else entirely that was going to end badly for her, save for the Masamichi Bega's interventio.

But it was during Miss Adachi's interaction and subsequent rescue that Dandadan chapter 191 teased the Orchestrator's identity. True to much speculation, it looks like Sanjome or rather Count Saint-Germain is the one pulling the strings from the shadows. This was all but confirmed when the Fairy-Tale Card made an appearance. Given the Danmara Arc's events, the evidence seems clearer.

Dandadan chapter 191 virtually confirms Count Saint-Germain as the Orchestrator through this Yokai's appearance

Dandadan chapter 191 primarily served as a setup to shift focus onto Momo Ayase and co's search for the uchide no kozuchi. Importantly, it also showcased the Orchestrator's reapearance, in the form of them speaking to Miss Adachi over a phone call. The dialogue was centered around the Orhestrator's goal of collecting powers and their ultimate use.

But most intriguingly, it looks like this mastermind's identity has been virtually confirmed in this chapter. This happened through the appearance of a certain Yokai, the Fairy-Tale Card. To elaborate, Miss Adachi was deemed too kind by the Orchestrator to be able to go ahead with their scheme. Their goal was Momo's powers, something which they placed as tough to acquire.

As explained in Dandadan chapter 191, a person's absolute and utter defeat was necessary to make them concede their powers to the Kozuka Knives. For a person like Momo with "marvelous power" and having an "ID Cosmos", this would be a mammoth task. A task which Miss Adachi couldn't do, as it involved hurting the ones she loved to break her down bit by bit.

Fairy-Tale Card's reappearance (Image via Viz Media)

Just as she could protest, she was brutually attacked by the strange man infront of her. Thankfully, Bega intervened before the situation worsened. This is where the Fairy-Tale Card reappeared, but briefly, since the card's power apparently wouldn't work him. But nonetheless, this Yokai appearing here serves as a major confirmation that Sanjome or rather Count Saint-Germain is pulling the strings.

Evidently so, the Yokai was last seen at the end of the Danmara Arc. After a crushing defeat by Okarun and co, Count Saint-Germain obstructed his escape. He demanded that the Yokai accept his loss to be spared. Reluctantly, the yokai agreed and rejoiced at his newfound freedom. But that was short-lived, as the Count soon extracted his power.

As per the Asura Kozuka Knives' function, the Count likely bestowed the Fairy-Tale Card's powers onto the minion showed in Dandadan chapter 191. This all but confirms that Count Saint-Germain is the Orchestrator. Prior to this, Sanjome's odd aura made him a strong candidate for the title and this reveal cemented it. Even Okarun was speculated to be the mastermind, but that is far from reality.

Final Thoughts

Count Saint-Germain (Image via Viz Media)

Dandadan chapter 191 subtly yet powerfully confirms Count Saint-Germain as the elusive Orchestrator. Overall, the chapter partly focuses on Miss Adachi, her ominous encounter and the Bega's timely that set the stage for the manga's trajectory. The Fairy-Tale Card's subsequent cameo strongly indicates the Count's hand in the scheme, as it was last seen becoming a victim to his Kozuka Knives.

This spillover from the Danmara Arc teases the Count's steady and influential rise. His calculated nature is yet again on display through Adachi's manipulation and an emphasis on exploiting emotional vulnerability for power. With Momo’s powers being an important goal, the chapter solidifies the mastermind's ambition and method.

