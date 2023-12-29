Why did Bonney apologize to Dr. Vegapunk in One Piece chapter 1103? Explained

Chapter 1103 of One Piece, titled "I'm Sorry, Fathe­r," contained important revelations and touching scenes that resonated with fans. Among the intriguing developments was an unfore­seen apology from Bonney to Dr. Ve­gapunk.

Through flashbacks woven into their discussion, the context was provided around Bonney and Bartholomew Kuma's past and what drove her to se­ek out the reve­red scientist. Regre­t and longing were conveye­d through Bonney's heartfelt words, as she acknowledged the impact of past choice­s and her desire for unde­rstanding.

One Piece: Bonney's Accusations and the Truth Unveiled

Manga panel from One Piece chapter 1103 (Image via Shueisha)

Bonney wrongly accused Vegapunk of turning Bartholomew Kuma into a mindless cyborg against his will. However, after exploring Kuma's memories in Vegapunk's lab, Bonney discovered that Kuma had become a cyborg in exchange for covering the costs needed to treat her Sapphire Scales disease.

This revelation prompted Bonney to apologize to Vegapunk in Chapter 1103, marking a significant shift in her perspective. Initially vehement in her accusations, Bonney's realization of the truth about Kuma's sacrifice led to a change of heart and an apology to Dr. Vegapunk.

One Piece: Understanding Kuma's Backstory

Bartholomew Kuma (Image via Toei Animation)

Bartholomew Kuma's past is undeniably one of the most heart-wrenching in the One Piece series. Born on a remote island off the Grand Line, Kuma was the son of a loving family from the Buccaneer bloodline. However, the World Government hunted down and enslaved his family due to their heritage. Kuma endured a life of servitude and witnessed his father's torture while his mother tragically lost her life.

The turning point in Kuma's life came when he made a fateful decision. In exchange for curing Bonney of her Sapphire Scales disease, a condition that afflicted her since childhood, Kuma willingly became a cyborg. This sacrifice was a significant turning point for Kuma, as he sought to protect and repay Bonney for saving his life.

Dr. Vegapunk (Image via Toei Animation)

After accessing Kuma's memories and experiencing his tragic past, Bonney finally understood the truth behind Kuma's transformation. She realized that Kuma's sacrifice was not forced upon him by Dr. Vegapunk but rather a choice made out of gratitude towards her. This newfound understanding led Bonney to apologize to Dr. Vegapunk for her previous accusations and misjudgments.

Summary of One Piece Chapter 1103

Saint Garcia Saturn (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece Chapter 1103, the fight against Saturn begins on Egghead Island. Kuma, a former Warlord of the Sea, arrives on the island and joins the battle. The chapter explores Saturn's misdeeds and reveals that Bonney has a connection to him. Bonney uses a Nika-like Future attack on Saturn, but it proves ineffective, and she feels weakened.

Meanwhile, Saturn possesses the power to immobilize others. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, has a conversation with Ivankov about Kuma's whereabouts. Luffy is seen eating food he found on the floor, which catches Saturn's attention. Saturn orders Sea-Prism Stone to be placed on Luffy, a material that weakens Devil Fruit users.

Admiral Kizaru (Image via Toei Animation)

It is also revealed that Bonney acquired her Devil Fruit powers through experiments conducted by Saturn, which have had unintended side effects. As Saturn prepares to kill Bonney, Kuma intervenes, using himself as a shield and attacking the Marines surrounding them. The chapter ends with Kuma about to confront Saturn, leaving the outcome of their clash uncertain.

Final thoughts

One Piece Chapter 1103 provided a poignant exploration of Kuma's tragic past and shed light on the true nature of his transformation into a mindless cyborg. Bonney's apology to Dr. Vegapunk symbolized her growth as a character, as she acknowledged her misconceptions and embraced the truth. This pivotal moment in the story highlights the complex and interconnected relationships between the characters in the One Piece universe.