Latest One Piece theory reveals who shaped the world (and it will surprise everyone)

The beloved manga and anime series One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, has captivated fans for decades. Its rich world-building, complex characters and gripping storyline have left fans intrigued. Throughout the years, numerous theories have emerged as fans attempt to unravel the mysteries and secrets within the vast One Piece universe.
One theory, posted on X platform by a fan, @3SkullJoe, explores the history of Giants in the world of One Piece and their potential connection to the recent revelation of the Buccaneer race. This theory delves into gigantification experiments, lineage factors, and the implications they may hold for the story's future.
One Piece Theory: The Blood Of The Giants
The Giants made their debut in the One Piece series during the Little Garden arc, where we encountered the formidable pair known as Dorry and Broggy. This arc shed light on their membership in the Giant Warrior Pirates, an infamous pirate crew that once reigned over the New World more than a hundred years ago. This initial introduction shows the Giants' legendary reputation and formidable strength.
Gigantification Experiments and Bloodline Elements
The theory suggests that the World Government has long been pursuing the creation of enormous human warriors through experiments known as gigantification. These experiments revolve around utilizing a chemical compound called NHC10, which serves as a common thread connecting various instances of gigantification within the story.
Examples include Chopper's Monster Point transformation and Caesar's use of "candy" for gigantification purposes. The theory highlights a common link between Chopper, the Punk Hazard children, and Big Mom regarding their candy addiction and loss of self-control. This shared characteristic suggests a possible connection to lineage factors and bloodline elements.
Ancient Giants and the Oni Race
The theory explores the ancestral lineage of the Giants, tracing it back to the Ancient Giants who preceded Dorry and Broggy. The symbols utilized in the gigantification experiments represent the Ancient Giants rather than the Giants of Elbaf, subtly implying their direct connection.
Moreover, it is believed that the Oni race traces its ancestry back to the Ancient Giants. As distant cousins to the Giants of Elbaf, this connection strengthens the theory's claim regarding the extensive Giant family tree.
The Blood of the Giants and Human Origins
The bloodline of Giants is said to course through the veins of nearly every individual in the One Piece world, drawing inspiration from Ovid's Metamorphoses. According to the myth of Gigantomachy, Gaia, the Earth Goddess, ensured the continuation of their lineage by creating humans from the blood of the Giants.
This theory suggests that all humans possess varying extents of the bloodline of Giants, aligning with the notion. It further implies that the Buccaneers, who have the strongest ties to their Giant ancestors, hold a special significance within the One Piece narrative.
Opinions on the One Piece Theory
This theory provides a captivating explanation for the Giants' impact on the world of One Piece. If proven true, it adds layers of intricacy to the narrative by connecting seemingly unrelated components such as gigantification experiments, lineage factors, and the origins of humanity. Furthermore, it sheds light on the relentless pursuit of gigantification by the World Government, revealing their vision of an unstoppable army of giant individuals as the ultimate power.
Final Thoughts
The latest theory on One Piece delves into the history of the Giants and unveils the intriguing race known as the Buccaneers. This theory presents a captivating perspective on the intricate world-building crafted by Eiichiro Oda.
Analyzing the experiments of gigantification, the influence of bloodline elements, and the origins of humans offers a fresh understanding of the Giants' significant role within the story.
The veracity of the theory remains speculative. However, it undeniably ignites excitement and anticipation among eager One Piece fans. They are eager to uncover the secrets within the vast and captivating world of One Piece. As the series unfolds, fans eagerly await further revelations that may illuminate the Giants' legacy and their connection to the fate of the One Piece world.
