The Beginning After the End episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Fuji TV, AT-X, and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official site. Following that, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other platforms for international fans with multi-subs.
The previous episode focused on Arthur Leywin's reunion with his family members. Not only was Arthur overjoyed to see his parents after a long time, but he was also delighted to meet his younger sister, Eleanor, for the first time.
Additionally, the episode introduced Vincent Helstea and his family, who were the Leywins' benefactors. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited to see what happens next in The Beginning After the End episode 9.
The Beginning After the End episode 9 release date and time
According to the anime's website and the full release schedule, The Beginning After the End episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, many fans can watch the episode at different timings because of varying time zones.
Here are the release dates and times for The Beginning After the End episode 9, based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 9?
The Beginning After the End episode 9 will be first available on local Japanese networks, like Fuji TV, Hokkaido Television, AT-X, Tokai Television, Cultural Broadcasting, Kansai TV, Ishikawa TV, and others. Furthermore, the episode will be digitally available on streaming sites like U-NEXT and d Anime Store a day following its TV release (May 28, 2025).
Additionally, interested anime enthusiasts from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India can stream The Beginning After the End episode 9 on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Spring 2025 anime line-up. Moreover, selected countries from South Asia and Southeast Asia can watch the same episode on Bilibili Global.
The Beginning After the End episode 8 recap
The episode commenced with Arthur Leywin's heartfelt reunion with his parents and younger sister. Arthur's parents, Alice and Reynolds, were over the moon to see that their son was doing fine. Meanwhile, Eleanor was slightly apprehensive at first, seeing her mother crying. However, she soon realized that Arthur was truly her "older brother," her mother had told her about in the past.
After settling in, Arthur told his parents everything up until his arrival in Xyrus City. However, he left out some crucial events, such as his meeting with Sylvia. Arthur thought it wouldn't be safe to tell his parents about Sylvia until he became strong enough to protect them. Likewise, he hid the actual identity of Sylvie. Instead, he said he found his familiar in a mana beast cave.
After telling Alice and Reynolds about his experiences, Arthur asked Reynolds about his current occupation. Reynolds replied that he worked as the Security Instructor at the Helsea Auction house. Additionally, Reynolds discovered that Arthur had reached the light red stage.
Since his Mana Core had reached the dark orange stage, Reynolds realized his son was close to overtaking him. At that moment, the Helstea family arrived at the scene. Vincent Helstea, Reynolds and Alice's benefactor, was pleased to see that Arthur was fine. He introduced the boy to his wife, Tabitha, and their daughter, Lilia, who was immediately interested in Sylvie.
Reynolds said that Vincent had arrived at the right time since he was planning to have a sparring session with his son. The episode then showcased Arthur and Reynolds's sparring contest, where the former demonstrated his growth as a mage. Arthur not only showcased his High Flame magic but also manipulated water from a nearby fountain.
Although Arthur was still a novice at controlling water magic, Reynolds was overjoyed to see his son's impressive growth. At the same time, Vincent couldn't believe how talented Arthur was. Up until then, he had only heard about the boy's potential. Therefore, having witnessed his strength first hand, Vincent proposed they should send the boy to the Xyrus Academy.
Vincent mentioned that Arthur could benefit a lot from entering such prestigious academy. He also assured the Leywins that they didn't have to worry about Arthur's tuition fees. Alice was grateful to them for not only sheltering them, but also taking care of Arthur's studies. That said, they wondered how Arthur could enter the academy since he was too young.
Vincent said that due to his position, he had an amiable relationship with the academy's director. Meanwhile, Lilia took Arthur to the kitchen and showed him around. She was also quite playful toward Sylvie. After a while, the Twin Horns members arrived at the house from their adventure.
Jasmine was most happy to see Arthur, whom she hugged tightly. Adam and others were also delighted to see that the boy was doing well. Meanwhile, the Twin Horns members talked about their adventures. At that moment, Arthur Leywin realized that he was yet to know everything about the Kingdom of Sapin.
He wondered whether becoming an adventurer would let him explore the unknown. The episode ended with Arthur Leywin's dilemma, as he knew that becoming an adventurer would mean that he would have to leave his parents behind, yet again.
What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 9? (speculative)
Given how the latest installment ended, The Beginning After the End episode 9 will likely show Arthur Leywin's life at Xyrus. Although he has found his next calling as an adventurer, he might still focus on staying with his parents.
The episode will likely show the events from chapter 33 of the original webtoon and show Arthur getting a haircut from a salon. Additionally, The Beginning After the End episode 9 will likely introduce the director of the Xyrus Academy, whom Vincent wanted Arthur to meet. Overall, the episode will be filled with plenty of action and lore.
