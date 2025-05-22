The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official website. Following that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital services, with English subs.

Ad

In the previous episode, Minami Shiunji revealed that she was told to sit out of the final game after her senior, Nao, had found out about her injury. However, Arata knew how much playing the finale meant for Minami. So, he took him to the stadium and begged the coach to let Minami play. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in The Shiunji Family Children episode 8.

Ad

Trending

The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 release date and time

Banri, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

Ad

Here are the release dates and timings for The Shiunji Family Children episode 8, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 8?

Nao, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and other channels. Additionally, the episode will be streaming digitally on sites like d Anime Store.

Ad

On the other hand, interested anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, CIS, and India can watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, the episode will be accessible on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global in selected countries.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 recap

Minami, as seen dejected in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, The Shiunji Family Children episode 7, titled Surely, begins with Arata and his siblings looking for Minami, who has gone missing. They appear worried because it's the day of the Inter-High finale, where she is supposed to play. At this moment, Minami returns home, leaving everyone confused.

Ad

She reveals that she went for some grocery shopping. When Arata and others ask Minami about the game, she replies that she hasn't made the cut to the playing team because her coach has found out about her injury. Even though Minami should be dejected, she hides her pain with a smile.

Interestingly, Shion has witnessed Minami's actual feelings concerning the snub. He tells Arata that she has truly become heartbroken. As such, Arata decides to take action. He barges into his sister's room and urges her to come with him. Arata tells Minami that she will play the match no matter what happens.

Ad

Arata and others take Minami to the stadium (Image via Doga Kobo)

Even though there's not much time left before the final ends, the Shiunji siblings manage to send Minami to the stadium. Arata Shiunji almost begs the team's coach to let Minami play. He explains that the final means a lot to her younger sister. Truthfully, Minami wants to win the match for her senior, Nao, who will retire from Tennis shortly after.

Ad

Minami's resolve finally resonates with Nao, who implores the team's coach to let the girl play. The episode then showcases Minami playing the final Single Round, which happens to be the decider. Yet, even though she tries her best, she fails to win the match. Minami apologizes to her teammates for losing the match, even though she tried her best.

She also apologizes to Nao and says she can hit her if she wants. However, instead of punishing her, Nao earnestly thanks Minami. She explains that their team wouldn't have reached the final if it weren't for her. She also prays the final won't become a hindrance to her future.

Ad

Arata hugs Minami in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Shortly after that, Minami meets Arata. She explains that she shouldn't have played the final when she knew about her injuries. Yet, she keeps a smiling face as she says all this. At this moment, Arata hugs Minami and tells her not to lie to herself anymore.

Ad

She assures her that it's fine to cry when she feels sad. Arata's words overwhelm Minami with emotions, as she finally breaks down in tears. The episode ends on a sad note, with Minami coming to terms with the loss.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 8? (speculative)

Ouka, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 will continue the adaptation from chapter 20 of Reiji Miyajima's manga series of the same name, since the latest episode covered chapters 17-19.

Ad

The episode will likely focus on the Shiunji siblings' reaction to Minami's loss. Ouka still thinks the referee's error cost Minami her game. In addition, The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 will likely explore Minami's feelings.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More