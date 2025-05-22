The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official website. Following that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital services, with English subs.
In the previous episode, Minami Shiunji revealed that she was told to sit out of the final game after her senior, Nao, had found out about her injury. However, Arata knew how much playing the finale meant for Minami. So, he took him to the stadium and begged the coach to let Minami play. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in The Shiunji Family Children episode 8.
The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 release date and time
As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.
Here are the release dates and timings for The Shiunji Family Children episode 8, based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 8?
Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and other channels. Additionally, the episode will be streaming digitally on sites like d Anime Store.
On the other hand, interested anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, CIS, and India can watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, the episode will be accessible on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global in selected countries.
The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 recap
Picking up the events from the previous episode, The Shiunji Family Children episode 7, titled Surely, begins with Arata and his siblings looking for Minami, who has gone missing. They appear worried because it's the day of the Inter-High finale, where she is supposed to play. At this moment, Minami returns home, leaving everyone confused.
She reveals that she went for some grocery shopping. When Arata and others ask Minami about the game, she replies that she hasn't made the cut to the playing team because her coach has found out about her injury. Even though Minami should be dejected, she hides her pain with a smile.
Interestingly, Shion has witnessed Minami's actual feelings concerning the snub. He tells Arata that she has truly become heartbroken. As such, Arata decides to take action. He barges into his sister's room and urges her to come with him. Arata tells Minami that she will play the match no matter what happens.
Even though there's not much time left before the final ends, the Shiunji siblings manage to send Minami to the stadium. Arata Shiunji almost begs the team's coach to let Minami play. He explains that the final means a lot to her younger sister. Truthfully, Minami wants to win the match for her senior, Nao, who will retire from Tennis shortly after.
Minami's resolve finally resonates with Nao, who implores the team's coach to let the girl play. The episode then showcases Minami playing the final Single Round, which happens to be the decider. Yet, even though she tries her best, she fails to win the match. Minami apologizes to her teammates for losing the match, even though she tried her best.
She also apologizes to Nao and says she can hit her if she wants. However, instead of punishing her, Nao earnestly thanks Minami. She explains that their team wouldn't have reached the final if it weren't for her. She also prays the final won't become a hindrance to her future.
Shortly after that, Minami meets Arata. She explains that she shouldn't have played the final when she knew about her injuries. Yet, she keeps a smiling face as she says all this. At this moment, Arata hugs Minami and tells her not to lie to herself anymore.
She assures her that it's fine to cry when she feels sad. Arata's words overwhelm Minami with emotions, as she finally breaks down in tears. The episode ends on a sad note, with Minami coming to terms with the loss.
What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 8? (speculative)
The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 will continue the adaptation from chapter 20 of Reiji Miyajima's manga series of the same name, since the latest episode covered chapters 17-19.
The episode will likely focus on the Shiunji siblings' reaction to Minami's loss. Ouka still thinks the referee's error cost Minami her game. In addition, The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 will likely explore Minami's feelings.
