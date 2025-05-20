My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other television networks in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Makoto Tsukauchi offer Koichi help in his studies. However, in exchange, she wanted his help with her thesis work. After Koichi helped her, Makoto used her "Polygraph" Quirk to ask Koichi if he was the "Cruller." As Makoto got the vigilante's name wrong, Koichi had no trouble concealing his secret identity.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 is slated to be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the anime episode might be released the next day in some regions due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules.
The next episode will be titled "Major."
The eighth episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8?
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 will first be aired on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. Soon after, the anime will be televised on Yomiuri TV. In Japan, viewers can stream the episode on HULU, Disney+, d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, Lemino, Anime Times, and others.
For international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 recap
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7, titled Makoto/Truth, saw Makoto Tsukauchi approach Koichi, offering him help with his test preparation. In exchange, she wanted his help with her thesis. Therefore, Makoto went to Koichi's place and tutored him. Later, she set up a meeting time with him to collect data for her thesis.
Makoto was investigating how the people perceived the Naruhata vigilantes. Hence, she and Koichi went through the city, asking people questions about the vigilantes. Moments later, someone stole Makoto's laptop. But fortunately, Koichi and his friends recovered it. The anime ended with Makoto using her Polygraph Quirk to check if Koichi was the "Cruller." Given the incorrect name, Koichi succeeded in concealing his identity.
What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8?
According to the preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8, titled Major, the upcoming episode will see a hero called Captain Celebrity come to Japan from America, the Land of the Heroes. While this was a huge thing, the hero seemed full of himself, and Koichi was bad at dealing with such guys.
As seen in the preview, Captain Celebrity is set to approach Makoto Tsukauchi, which will notably leave Koichi jealous. With that, Koichi will conclude that All Might is the best hero after all.
