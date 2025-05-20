  • home icon
  • Anime
  • My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 20, 2025 14:30 GMT
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Koichi and Captain Celebrity as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other television networks in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Makoto Tsukauchi offer Koichi help in his studies. However, in exchange, she wanted his help with her thesis work. After Koichi helped her, Makoto used her "Polygraph" Quirk to ask Koichi if he was the "Cruller." As Makoto got the vigilante's name wrong, Koichi had no trouble concealing his secret identity.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 release date and time

Koichi and Captain Celebrity as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)
Koichi and Captain Celebrity as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 is slated to be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the anime episode might be released the next day in some regions due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The next episode will be titled "Major."

Ad

The eighth episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amMondayMay 26
Eastern Daylight Time1 amMondayMay 26
British Summer Time3 pmMondayMay 26
Central European Summer Time
4 pmMondayMay 26
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmMondayMay 26
Philippine Standard Time10 pmMondayMay 26
Japanese Standard Time11 pmMondayMay 26
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmMondayMay 26
Ad

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8?

Makoto and Captain Celebrity as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)
Makoto and Captain Celebrity as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 will first be aired on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. Soon after, the anime will be televised on Yomiuri TV. In Japan, viewers can stream the episode on HULU, Disney+, d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, Lemino, Anime Times, and others.

Ad

For international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 recap

Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)
Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7, titled Makoto/Truth, saw Makoto Tsukauchi approach Koichi, offering him help with his test preparation. In exchange, she wanted his help with her thesis. Therefore, Makoto went to Koichi's place and tutored him. Later, she set up a meeting time with him to collect data for her thesis.

Ad

Makoto was investigating how the people perceived the Naruhata vigilantes. Hence, she and Koichi went through the city, asking people questions about the vigilantes. Moments later, someone stole Makoto's laptop. But fortunately, Koichi and his friends recovered it. The anime ended with Makoto using her Polygraph Quirk to check if Koichi was the "Cruller." Given the incorrect name, Koichi succeeded in concealing his identity.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8?

Ad
Ad

According to the preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8, titled Major, the upcoming episode will see a hero called Captain Celebrity come to Japan from America, the Land of the Heroes. While this was a huge thing, the hero seemed full of himself, and Koichi was bad at dealing with such guys.

As seen in the preview, Captain Celebrity is set to approach Makoto Tsukauchi, which will notably leave Koichi jealous. With that, Koichi will conclude that All Might is the best hero after all.

Ad

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications