Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations nationwide. The anime will later be available to stream locally and internationally.
The previous episode saw Fighter D team up with Yumeko Suzukiri to go after the Green Keeper. While Fighter D wanted to kill the Green Keeper, Suzukiri wanted his Divine Artifacts. The two later faced off against the Green Keeper but were defeated. Moreover, Chidori knew who exactly both of them were.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 will premiere on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode may be released the next day in certain regions due to different simulcast schedules and time zones.
The upcoming episode will be titled We Are the Monster Protection Society.
The seventh episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 will be aired on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations nationwide. The anime will later be broadcast on T-X and BS11.
The anime will also be available to stream in Japan on DMM TV, Lemino, Hulu, d-anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms.
Meanwhile, for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 will be available to watch online on Disney+. The anime will also be available to stream on Hulu in the United States.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 recap
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6, titled Lost in Confusion...Seriously?, saw Hibiki Sakurama return to the school only to learn that a group of Rangers infiltrated the building a few days ago and rescued everyone. Amidst this, another monster attacked Hibiki.
Later, the anime saw Yumeko Suzukiri team up with Fighter D and follow Chidori. While Fighter D wanted to kill him, Yumeko wanted his Divine Artifact. During this, Urabe and Yukino tried stopping them but failed. The anime episode ended after the Green Keeper defeated Yumeko. While Fighter D could fight back, he hesitated to identify Chidori as his enemy.
What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7, titled We Are the Monster Protection Society, will likely focus on Fighter D and Yumeko Suzukiri as they rethink their strategy to fight the Green Keeper. The question was, with Chidori having identified them as enemies, was it safe for them to return to their respective battalions?
The anime episode could also focus on Hibiki Sakurama. He had fallen unconscious in the last episode. Thus, fans can expect to see him recover and resume his mission.
Related Links
- Embers chapter 16: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
- The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 - Release date and time, where to read, and more