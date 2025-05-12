Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations nationwide. Soon after, the anime will be available for streaming locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Fighter D and Kanon Hisui identify Magatia and attack him. Just as the Boss Monster trapped the two Rangers, Chidori entered the battlefield and revealed his identity as the Green Keeper. While the Rangers defeated Magatia, the students did not appreciate being freed from the boss monster's fantasy.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Fighter D as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 will premiere on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones, the episode may be released the next day in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Lost in Confusion...Seriously?"

The sixth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Sunday May 18 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday May 18 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday May 18 Central European Summer Time

04:30 pm Sunday May 18 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday May 18 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 18 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday May 18 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday May 19

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 will be broadcast on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations nationwide. The anime will later be televised on AT-X and BS11.

In addition, the anime will be available to watch online in Japan on Hulu, d Anime Store, Lemino, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, and other platforms.

Meanwhile, for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Disney+. The episode will also be available to watch online on Hulu in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 Recap

Chidori as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5, titled The Arrival of Green -The Maji Tsuyo Force-, saw Hibiki Sakurama (Fighter D) and Kanon Hisui identify Magatia by forcing him to reenact the same scene countless times as Yuu Nishiki. Right after, the two rangers went against the boss monster. Unfortunately, Magatia managed to trap them in his fantasy.

That's when Chidori forced his way into the fantasy. He revealed himself as the Green Keeper and fought the boss monster. Amidst this, Magatia wished to take over Mine Gatou but failed. Moments later, the Rangers defeated the boss monster. However, the students at the school did not appreciate being freed from Magatia's fantasy.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6?

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6, titled Lost in Confusion...Seriously?, will likely focus on what happened to the real Hibiki Sakurama. He seemingly visited the school before Fighter D and others entered it. However, at the end of the previous episode, he was found by a man under some trash.

In addition, the episode could also focus on Fighter D as he might be confused about what he needs to do next. While he wanted to defeat all Dragon Keepers, he never expected Chidori to be the Green Keeper. Hence, the footsoldier could have a huge decision to make.

