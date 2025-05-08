Your Forma episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 7 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. After that, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and globally.

The previous episode saw

Your Forma episode 7 release date and time

Danel as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime may experience a delayed release in some regions.

The seventh episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday May 14 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday May 14 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday May 14 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday May 14 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday May 14 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday May 14 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday May 14 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday May 15

Where to watch Your Forma episode 7?

Your Forma episode 7 will first be aired on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" block. After that, the anime will be aired on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. Besides television broadcasts, the anime will be available to stream in Japan on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as HULU, TELASA, U-Next, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, and others.

As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 7 will be available to watch online on Anime Onegai, ADN, Samsung TV Plus, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will be released on the official YouTube channel of "It's Anime powered by REMOW."

Your Forma episode 6 Recap

Bigga as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 6, titled Father and Daughter, saw Bigga assist Echika and the Support Unit in their perceptual crime investigation. During this, Bigga found out that her father Danel was also one of E's followers. When she confronted him, he managed to kidnap her and make a run for it. Fortunately, Echika and others came to her rescue. Moments later, Danel went into a coma.

Elsewhere, some E followers attacked Raissa Robin while she was returning home with Harold Lucraft. Fortunately, Raissa did not sustain any major injuries. Raissa later revealed to Harold that her brother was once a Cyber-Inspector like her.

The anime episode ended with the CID teaming up with the Support Unit to track down E. Meanwhile, E posted private information on Ui Totoki and Echika Hieda online.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 7?

Raissa Robin as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 7 will likely see the CID and Support Unit investigate Ui Totoki's apartment. While the information E leaked out had put Totoki in danger, there was no way their supporters could have reached her apartment that quickly and planted explosives in it.

Therefore, the anime's upcoming episode will likely focus on the investigators as they try to figure out a traitor among them. While there is a chance that E was not involved with the CID, being employed in the same would have made it much easier for them to attain personal information on the investigators.

