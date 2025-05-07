Blue Lock chapter 302: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 302 is set to release on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga series has returned after its magazine's Golden Week break and will resume its weekly serialization. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's official manga reader service platform, K Manga.
The manga's previous chapter saw Kaiser ask Ness to leave him alone. However, Ness refused to leave Kaiser's side. Instead, he planned on casting a spell on Kaiser's broken soul. The manga later saw Blue Lock conduct a parade for the Neo Egoist League survivors. Amidst that, Isagi became determined not to become satisfied until he became the world's best.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
Blue Lock chapter 302 release date and time
According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 302 will be released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am JST.
Following the magazine's Golden Week break, the manga series has resumed its weekly serialization, meaning that it should release its upcoming chapter next week.
Given the manga's simulrelease schedule, its next chapter will be released at the following times globally:
Where to read Blue Lock chapter 302?
Blue Lock chapter 302 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga. Previously, the service was exclusive to only a few select countries, but now, it is available in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.
While most Blue Lock chapters are free to read, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. In addition, the platform's website has yet to become operational globally.
Blue Lock chapter 301 Recap
Blue Lock chapter 301, titled Parade, saw Michael Kaiser ask Alexis Ness not to follow him anymore. However, Ness rejected this request. Kaiser berated Ness for his decision, expressing he was a piece of sh*t. Nevertheless, Ness wished to stick by Kaiser and cast a spell on his broken soul.
The manga later saw Blue Lock hold a parade for the top 23 Neo Egoist League players in Roppongi. Amidst this, Isagi realized the fever they created with football. With that, he became determined to never be satisfied until he became the world's best.
The manga chapter ended with Seishiro Nagi returning home after getting eliminated from Blue Lock.
What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 302?
Blue Lock chapter 302 will likely focus on Seishiro Nagi and what he wishes to do after getting eliminated from Blue Lock. With only 50 days left until the start of the U-20 World Cup, there was no chance for him to get back into Japan's U-20 team.
However, what Isagi told him at the end reached him. Isagi had asked him not to quit playing football. However, given that Nagi lacked the fire required to become the world's best, he might ignore his friend's request.
