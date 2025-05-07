Apocalypse Hotel episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. The anime episode will first be televised on Nippon TV, followed by other Japanese television networks. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw two new guests arrive at the Gingarou Hotel. While accommodating them, Yachiyo and others realized they were out of alcohol. Hence, she decided to make the owner's dream come true by creating their own single malt whiskey. Fortunately, the Tanukians helped her.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 6 release date and time

The Tentacles as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 6 will premiere on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 1:34 am JST.

Considering the simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode could face delays in some regions.

The sixth episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday May 13 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday May 13 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday May 13 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday May 13 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday May 13 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday May 14 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday May 14 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday May 14

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 6?

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 6 will first be televised on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Besides television broadcasts, the anime will also be available to stream on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. As for international anime fans, Apocalypse Hotel episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 5 Recap

The Tanukians as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 5, titled Provide Unlimited Hospitality in Limited Time, saw two new guests arrive at the Gingarou Hotel. While accommodating them, Yachiyo and others learned about the hotel's alcohol scarcity.

Amidst this, Ponko brought Yachiyo the owner's single malt whiskey bottle. While she did not want to use the whiskey, she was reminded about the owner's dream of creating the ultimate whiskey for the hotel.

With that, Yachiyo teamed up with the Tanukians and created the single malt whiskey. While they faced some problems, the group refused to give up and created a whiskey tasting similar to the original.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 6?

The Owner as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 6 will likely see Yachiyo try to understand her purpose. While she and the other hotelier robots were working while viewing the owner's dreams as their golden principles, the truth is that even Yachiyo must know that the owner is never coming back. Hence, the fact that she was still expecting him to return must mean that Yachiyo was in denial.

In addition, the anime's upcoming episode could see the Tanukians further help Yachiyo in seeing through the owner's dreams. As revealed in the anime, the owner wished to open a hot spring for the hotel. Therefore, the Tanukians could start helping Yachiyo in creating the same.

