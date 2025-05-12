Embers chapter 15: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 15 will be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga follows a weekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released next week. The Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Shizuki Yukizuki working the Kosei High team to their bone. During this, Mano compared Haitani with Shizuki based on their competitiveness. Haitani was confused why Shizuki would get vexed at being defeated. When he found out why, he vowed to make sure that Kosei moves much further in the competition this year.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 15 release date and time

Shizuki and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 15 will be released on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 15th chapter of the Embers manga will be published at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday May 18 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday May 18 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday May 18 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday May 18 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 18 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday May 18 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday May 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday May 19

Ad

Where to read Embers chapter 15?

Hikage and Shizuki as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 15 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump for free. All platforms from the two services allow readers to view the first three and the latest three chapters for free. Meanwhile, the remaining manga chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application. The application allows readers to view all chapters for free. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read multiple times. Other chapters can only be read once.

Embers chapter 14 Recap

Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 14, titled Back Then, saw the Kosei team prepare for their match against Kurobayashi. Amidst this, Mano compared Haitani to Shizuki as both of them were very competitive. Later, Bugai expressed that Mano's analogy was correct, as Shizuki was known for crying if the team lost their match.

Ad

Haitani could not understand why a defeat would cause Shizuki to cry. So, when he asked her the reason behind it, Shizuki revealed that she wished to spend more time with the team during the summer. Upon hearing this, Haitani became determined to win against Kurobayashi.

What to expect from Embers chapter 15?

Kosei High A Team as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 15 will likely see the match between Kosei High and Kurobayashi begin. While the match-up was tough for Kosei, Noboru Haitani was determined to defeat Nerima and had been working on his strength and stamina to face him.

Ad

However, Haitani was not only focused on defeating Nerima but also Coach Oshimi. Therefore, the manga could also showcase a conversation between the student and his mentor. Otherwise, the manga might focus on Shizuki Yukizuki and her relationship with her grandfather.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More