The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 is slated to be released on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be televised on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other Japanese television networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Zenos fight the Golem alongside the three demihuman leaders Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe. Moments later, he realized that the Guide had used Aston to create the Golem. Thus, Zenos took it upon himself to rescue Aston and enact his revenge.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 release date and time

Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7, titled Special Service, will be released on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

Ad

Trending

However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode may be delayed in some regions

Ad

The seventh episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday May 15 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday May 15 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 15 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday May 15 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday May 15 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 15 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday May 15 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday May 16

Ad

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7?

Krishna as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 will first be televised on BS11 and Tokyo MX. Soon after, the anime episode will be aired on AT-X, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.

Ad

The same episode will be streamed on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by HULU, Netflix, U-Next, Bandai Channel, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6 Recap

Aston as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6, titled The End of Adventure, saw Zenos heal all the people who were left injured after the Golem attack. Soon after, he went after the Golem with the three demihuman leaders Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe.

Ad

Carmilla noted that the Golem was moving unconventionally. This helped Zenos understand that the Golem was created with Aston as its core. While Zenos did not like Aston, he needed someone to be held accountable for all the damage. Thus, he rescued Aston, took his sword away, and left him a severance pay. Later, Krishna arrested Aston on several accounts.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7?

Ad

Guide as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7, titled Special Service, will likely see the anime initiate a new story arc. While fans may want to see Zenos go after Guide, the underground guild member had gone into hiding, hinting that he would fight Zenos in the future, but not now.

Ad

As for the new story arc, fans can expect it to be related to the Government. While Krishna had gotten close to Zenos, her superior might still want to take down the mediator from the slums.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More