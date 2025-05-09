The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 is slated to be released on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be televised on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other Japanese television networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Zenos fight the Golem alongside the three demihuman leaders Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe. Moments later, he realized that the Guide had used Aston to create the Golem. Thus, Zenos took it upon himself to rescue Aston and enact his revenge.
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7, titled Special Service, will be released on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.
The seventh episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released globally at the following times:
Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7?
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 will first be televised on BS11 and Tokyo MX. Soon after, the anime episode will be aired on AT-X, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.
The same episode will be streamed on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by HULU, Netflix, U-Next, Bandai Channel, and Amazon Prime Video.
As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6 Recap
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6, titled The End of Adventure, saw Zenos heal all the people who were left injured after the Golem attack. Soon after, he went after the Golem with the three demihuman leaders Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe.
Carmilla noted that the Golem was moving unconventionally. This helped Zenos understand that the Golem was created with Aston as its core. While Zenos did not like Aston, he needed someone to be held accountable for all the damage. Thus, he rescued Aston, took his sword away, and left him a severance pay. Later, Krishna arrested Aston on several accounts.
What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7?
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7, titled Special Service, will likely see the anime initiate a new story arc. While fans may want to see Zenos go after Guide, the underground guild member had gone into hiding, hinting that he would fight Zenos in the future, but not now.
As for the new story arc, fans can expect it to be related to the Government. While Krishna had gotten close to Zenos, her superior might still want to take down the mediator from the slums.
