The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8 is slated to be released on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Later, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Zophia and others propose that they go to a hot spring to help Zenos relax. As one would expect, Zenos hardly got any rest during the trip. However, during this, a member of the Royal Hospital Umin found out about Zenos and notified her senior Dr. Becker.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8 release date and time

Krishna as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode may be delayed in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "The Royal Hospital."

The eighth episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday May 22 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday May 22 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 22 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday May 22 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday May 22 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 22 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday May 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday May 23

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8?

Umin as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8 will first be broadcast on BS11 and Tokyo MX. Soon after, the anime will be televised on Sun TV, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.

The same episode will later be streamed on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by U-Next, HULU, Netflix, Bandai Channel, and Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7 recap

Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 7, titled Special Service, saw Krishna and the demihumans propose that they go to a hot spring to help Zenos recover from the Golem fight. However, as expected, Zenos got no rest during the trip.

Later, just as they were about to leave the hot spring, Zenos healed the hotel owner from some serious burns. This incident was witnessed by the Royal Hospital member Umin, who reported the same to her senior, Dr. Ernardo Becker.

Dr. Becker was interested in the Elite Healer and went to the slums to locate him. Apparently, he knew Zenos's master and wanted to recruit Zenos to the Royal Hospital for a special service.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8?

Ernardo Becker as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8, titled The Royal Hospital, will likely see Zenos head to the city and join Dr. Ernardo Becker and Umin at the Royal Hospital. While Dr. Becker wanted Zenos's help, he had yet to reveal the special service in the city.

Additionally, the anime episode could see Dr. Becker reveal some information about Zenos's master.

