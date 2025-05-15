Your Forma episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 8 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and globally.

The previous episode saw Echika and Harold get trapped in a room that was on fire from an explosion. After Echika fell unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Harold ignored his Laws of Respect to use Echika's gun and break open the door. The anime later saw Bigga inform Echika about her father's actions and how she could help her Brain Dive again.

Your Forma episode 8 release date and time

Harold as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime episode may experience a delayed release in certain regions.

The eighth episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday May 21 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday May 21 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday May 21 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday May 21 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday May 21 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday May 21 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday May 21 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday May 22

Where to watch Your Forma episode 8?

Your Forma episode 8 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" block. Soon after, the anime will be aired on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. The anime will also be available to stream on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, HULU, TELASA, U-Next, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 8 will be available to stream on Anime Onegai, ADN, Samsung TV Plus, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will be released on the official YouTube channel of "It's Anime powered by REMOW."

Your Forma episode 7 recap

Echika and Harold as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 7, titled Flower of Fire, saw Echika realize the CID HQ was in danger. Hence, she worked with Harold to locate the explosive. While they located the bomb, they could not stop it, and were trapped inside a room that was on fire. After Echika fell unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Harold ignored the Laws of Respect to use Echika's gun and break open the door.

The anime later saw Harold confess that he wished to form an equal relationship with Echika. He revealed to her that he was interested in her being. In response, Echika also revealed that she was interested in Harold. After the two investigators deduced E and his spy's identity, Echika received a call from Bigga. Apparently, it was Bigga's father who caused Echika to lose her Brain Dive powers. The good news is that Bigga also had a way to revert her back to normal.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 8?

Bigga as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 8 will likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft go to the hospital to meet up with Bigga. With that, there is a likely chance for Echika to regain her Brain Dive powers.

However, if Bigga's father Danel is truly responsible for Echika losing her powers, chances are that he might hold her daughter hostage. With that, he could try to escape the hospital. Lastly, fans can expect to learn the identities of E and their spy within the CID.

