Spy x Family chapter 117: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 117 will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. While the manga follows a biweekly schedule, its next release is set to be a special chapter, pushing chapter 117's release two weeks further. The Spy x Family manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Garden assassins locate the Miteran Elk in the forest. Unfortunately, the poachers got to it first and injured it. The assassins immediately killed all poachers, sparing one. McMahon followed the poacher to identify their base and asked Yor and Hemlock to help the injured Miteran Elk. Instead, Hemlock used this opportunity to attack Yor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 117 release date and time

Keekee as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family is set to release a special chapter in two weeks. Therefore, Spy x Family chapter 117 is slated to be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the chapter will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Spy x Family chapter 117 will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday June 8 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday June 8 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday June 8 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday June 8 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday June 8 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday June 8 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday June 9

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday June 9

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 117?

Spy x Family chapter 117 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms for free. All platforms from the two services allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters. However, the remaining chapters are locked behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. However, the only chapters that can be read more than once for free are the first three and the latest three. The MANGA Plus website does not offer any premium content.

Spy x Family chapter 116 recap

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 116 saw the Garden Assassins enter the forest to protect the Miteran Elk. Upon locating the Miteran Elk, Hemlock scared it away as it was close to a trap set by the poachers. Unfortunately, this move scared the beast towards the poachers. The poachers shot the Miteran Elk, but the beast stood its ground.

Just then, then, the assassins arrived to rescue the Miteran Elk and assassinated all poachers, sparing one. McMahon followed the poacher, hoping to locate their base. Meanwhile, Yor and Hemlock were to guide the Miteran Elk towards the river. Instead, Hemlock used this opportunity to attack Yor, hoping to fight her.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 117?

Hemlock as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 117 will likely see Hemlock continue his attack against Yor Forger. While Yor is expected to defend herself against the sudden attack, she might also multitask and guide the Miteran Elk towards the river.

Elsewhere, fans can expect McMahon to locate the poacher's base and identify the leader. Upon attaining this intel, he could send Keekee to fetch Yor and Hemlock.

