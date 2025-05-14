Blue Lock chapter 303: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 303 will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. While the manga follows a weekly release schedule, the series is set to be on a break next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's official manga reader service platform, K Manga.

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi return to normalcy. This meant returning to Hakuho High School and resuming his mundane school life. Amidst this, he tried to forget his time at Blue Lock. Unfortunately, Nagi missed his time at the training program and broke down, realizing he could never return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 303 release date and time

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 303 will be released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The upcoming chapter will be titled "Blue Lock Japan."

Considering the manga's simulrelease schedule, the next chapter will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday May 27 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday May 27

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday May 27 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday May 27 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday May 27 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday May 27 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday May 28 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 28

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 303?

Blue Lock chapter 303 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga. The service is available in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

While most Blue Lock manga chapters are free to read on K Manga, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. Besides that, the platform's website has yet to become operational internationally.

Blue Lock chapter 302 recap

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 302, titled It's Fine, saw Seishiro Nagi return to normalcy as he greeted his cactus Scissors and resumed his schooling at Hakuho High School. His classmates had now become his fans and wished to see him go pro. However, Nagi believed he was done with football.

Following that, Nagi tried living his mundane school life, trying to forget his time at Blue Lock. Amidst this, he also saw a huge Blue Lock billboard featuring Isagi, Rin, and Shidou. Ultimately, when Nagi saw a few students playing football, he could no longer lie to himself and broke down, wanting to return to Blue Lock.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 303?

Rin, Isagi, and Shidou as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 303, titled Blue Lock Japan, will likely shift its focus to Yoichi Isagi and others. When the manga last focused on them, there were still 50 days left until the start of the U-20 World Cup. Hence, the manga could now show fans how Ego Jinpachi planned on preparing his players.

Additionally, the manga could explore Ego Jinpachi's stance on Sae Itoshi. While it is true that Sae was not part of the Neo Egoist League, he was still eligible to be selected. Therefore, the manga could reveal why Ego was not going to call him up for international duty.

