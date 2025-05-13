My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 will be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other Japanese television networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode focused on Stendhal as he wished to kill villains. Amidst this, Kuin Hachisuka had him target a Trigger-induced Soga Kugizaki. While Koichi arrived to rescue Soga, Stendhal paralyzed him. That's when Knuckleduster arrived to rescue his apprentice. The confrontation with the vigilante saw Stendhal assume a new persona.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 release date and time

Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 is slated to be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the anime might be released the next day in certain regions due to different simulcast schedules and varying time zones.

The next episode will be titled Truth.

The seventh episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Monday May 19 Eastern Daylight Time 1 am Monday May 19 British Summer Time 3 pm Monday May 19 Central European Summer Time

4 pm Monday May 19 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday May 19 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Monday May 19 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Monday May 19 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday May 19

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7?

Pop as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. After that, the anime will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV. In Japan, viewers can stream the episode on HULU, ABEMA, Lemino, Disney+, d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Anime Times, and others.

For international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 recap

Stendhal as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6, titled Crossing Lines, saw Stendhal working with Kuin Hachisuka. He was taking down villains and handing out their blood samples to Kuin. Later, Kuin Hachisuka tasked Stendhal to go after Soga Kugizaki. While Kuin offered Soga with Trigger, he refused to take the drug. Hence, Kuin forcibly injected Soga with the drug using her bees.

Just as Stendhal and Soga started fighting, the Crawler arrived to rescue Soga. Unfortunately, Stendhal paralyzed Koichi using his Bloodcurdle. That's when Knuckleduster arrived to save the day. The vigilante defeated Stendhal. However, while doing so, he also changed his worldview, switching his targets from villains to fake heroes.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7?

Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

As revealed by the preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7, titled Truth, the upcoming episode will focus on Makoto Tsukauchi, Naomasa Tsukauchi's younger sister. Seeing Koichi struggle with one of his subjects at college, she is set to offer him help, suggesting she is a student at the college. However, it is to be seen what she asks for in return.

The episode will seemingly see Koichi Haimawari get close to Makoto Tsukauchi, so much so that she is even set to visit his home, something that had defamed Koichi in the past. Notably, Pop will feel jealous of this development.

