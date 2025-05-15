  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 15, 2025 06:30 GMT
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 - Release date and time, where to read, and more
Boruto and Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 will be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering V Jump magazine's monthly release schedule, the manga's next chapter will be released in a week. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Sarada Uchiha use her Mangekyo Sharingan ability Ohirume against Human Divine Tree Ryu. Using this ability, Sarada sucked Ryu towards one of her black orbs and exploded him. Elsewhere, Boruto found it tough to trust Kashin Koji and ignored his instructions to save Konohamaru from Matsuri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 release date and time

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 will be released on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayMay 20
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayMay 20
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayMay 20
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayMay 20
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayMay 20
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayMay 20
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayMay 21
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayMay 21
Ad

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22?

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 will be available to read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. This is because the manga's first three and latest three chapters are available to read for free on all platforms. The remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception to this is the MANGA Plus application. The application allows fans to read all chapters for free, however, only the first three and the latest three can be read multiple times. The other chapters can only be viewed once.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 recap

Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, titled Mangekyo Sharingan, saw Sarada Uchiha use her Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume, to make all of Ryu's attacks pointless. While Ryu tried countering the jutsu, all his efforts were pointless. Moments later, Ohirume's gravitational pull saw Ryu get stuck on one of Sarada's black orbs. The orb then exploded to leave Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb exposed.

Ad

Elsewhere, Boruto started to lose trust in Kashin Koji after he hid Yodo's death from him. He asked Koji about Konohamaru's fate. Seeing Koji try to avoid the question, Boruto knew his sensei was in danger. Hence, he teleported to the Land of the Wind and rescued him. This development saw Jura learn about Boruto's location.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22?

Jura and Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Jura and Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 will see Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind by using one of Ryu's Claw Grimes. Soon after, the Divine Tree could either collect Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb or fight Mitsuki and Araya, who were safeguarding Sarada and Yodo.

Ad

Otherwise, there is also the chance that Jura might ignore the shinobi and head to Boruto and Konohamaru's location. With that, fans can expect to witness Boruto vs. Jura in the upcoming chapter.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications