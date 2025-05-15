Apocalypse Hotel episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available for local and international streaming.
The anime's previous episode saw a new extraterrestrial arrive on Earth, whom Ponko dubbed as Harmageddon or Harmy. Harmy wished to annihilate all intelligent life forms that could reproduce. However, with no humans present on Earth, the extraterrestrial decided to stay at the Gingarou Hotel for a few days. Needless to say, his stay was eventful.
Apocalypse Hotel episode 7 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Apocalypse Hotel episode 7 will premiere on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 1:34 am JST, in Japan. Considering different simulcast schedules and time zones, the same episode could be released on Tuesday, May 20, in some regions.
The seventh episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 7?
Apocalypse Hotel episode 7 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to stream on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times.
For international anime fans, Apocalypse Hotel episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
Apocalypse Hotel episode 6 recap
Apocalypse Hotel episode 6, titled Our Only Vice Is Service, saw the Tanukians check out of the Gingarou Hotel after their 100-year stay. They were moving into their new home when a new extraterrestrial reached Earth. Ponko dubbed him "Harmageddon/Harmy." It was later revealed that the extraterrestrial was trying to annihilate all intelligent beings capable of reproduction.
Upon realizing that Earth was devoid of such beings, Harmy decided to stay at the Gingarou Hotel. During his stay, Harmy caused trouble for Yachiyo. Seeing the two interact, Ponko was convinced they had a thing for each other. The episode later saw four other extraterrestrials arrive on Earth to kill Harmy.
After Harmy defeated the extraterrestrials, he decided to leave Earth. However, before he did that, he helped Yachiyo with the hot spring by blasting a deep hole at the excavation site.
What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 7?
Apocalypse Hotel episode 7 will likely see Yachiyo, Ponko, and the other Hotelier robots work on the hot spring. While Harmy helped Yachiyo reach the groundwater for the hot spring, the hotel staff still needed to make it more scenic and comfortable for their guests.
Otherwise, there is also a chance that the anime might skip over that part and show a new extraterrestrial arrive on Earth. The new extraterrestrial could become the first Gingarou Hotel guest to try out the hot spring.
