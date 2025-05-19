Embers chapter 16: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 16 will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga's weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will be published next week. The Embers manga can be read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The previous chapter saw the match between Kosei and Kurobayashi begin. While Nerima underestimated Kosei, stating that he did not need to play for their team to win, Shizuki Yukizuki's strategy allowed Kosei to steal the ball away and take the lead. This development saw Nerima decide he needed to play.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 16 release date and time

Shizuki Yukizuki as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 16 will be released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in most countries worldwide. In Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The 16th chapter of the Embers manga will be published at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday May 25 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday May 25 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday May 25 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday May 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 25 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday May 25 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday May 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday May 26

Where to read Embers chapter 16?

Embers chapter 16 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. Both platforms allow readers to access the first three and the latest three chapters for free. Meanwhile, the other chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application. The application allows readers to view all chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three chapters can be read multiple times. The other chapters can only be viewed once, unless one gets its premium membership.

Embers chapter 15 recap

Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 15, titled The Beast in the Maelstrom, opened with the match between Kosei and Kurobayashi. While Haitani was hoping to play against Nerima, the opponent team's ace believed his team did not need his help for the win. While Shizuki took offense at this statement, she expected her man-to-man strategy to work against Kurobayashi.

While Kurobayashi had a counter for that, they did not account for Noboru Haitani, who moved up the midfield and stole the ball away. Soon after, Yuga Takami crossed the ball to Mano, who scored the match's opener with a header. Seeing this development unfold, Nerima decided he needed to play in the match.

What to expect from Embers chapter 16?

Oshimi and Yuzen Nerima as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

As suggested by the previous chapter, fans can expect Kurobayashi ace Yuzen Nerima to get subbed into the match. While Noboru Haitani could be delighted by this development, he might soon learn why Nerima was known as the best player around.

With that, fans can expect to see Yuzen Nerima play against Kosei. The question is, how will Haitani and his team contain him? The chances are that Shizuki Yukizuki might have a plan to stop him. However, it is to be seen how the plan will fare against the real deal.

