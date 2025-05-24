Black Butler season 5 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Following that, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subs.

The previous episode revealed shocking facts about Sieglinde Sullivan's identity, including that she was the daughter of the village crone. Sieglinde realized that her entire life was a lie.

She was almost on the verge of an emotional breakdown when Ciel renewed her with hope. Therefore, she decided to escape with Ciel and see the outside world. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Black Butler season 5 episode 9.

Black Butler season 5 episode 9 release date and time

Sebastian, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As per the anime's official site and the full release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 9 will be released on May 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

The release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 9, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 9?

The village crone, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of Black Butler season 5 episode 9 on local channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on AT-X and MBS. Additionally, the episode will be streamed on d Anime Store, DMM TV, U-NEXT, and others.

Furthermore, anime enthusiasts from North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, CIS, Oceania, India, and Southeast Asia can watch Black Butler season 5 episode 9 on Crunchyroll. Fans from selected regions can also stream the episode on Muse Asia and Bilibili Global.

Black Butler season 5 episode 8 recap

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

The episode begins with an alarm signaling Wolfram about suspicious activities. He enters Sieglinde's room and finds the girl missing. Elsewhere, Sieglinde Sullivan breaks down in tears, realizing that she has made a weapon of mass destruction. However, the village crone says she shouldn't be embarrassed about changing history.

At this moment, the episode reveals that Sieglinde Sullivan is the daughter of the Village Crone. Thirteen years ago, the village crone was involved in a military project revolving around mustard gas research. A genius scientist had figured out a way to synthesize the gas. Interestingly, the village crone was also romantically involved with the scientist and conceived Sieglinde.

The village crone and the scientist (Image via CloverWorks)

Yet, one day, an unforeseen accident took place at the factory, leading to the scientist's death. The village crone barely survived the incident, with permanent scars. Sometime later, she gave birth to a baby girl, Sieglinde. The village crone discovered that Sieglinde had inherited her father's intellect, as she could easily memorize the synthesis of the mustard gas.

That's when the village crone contacted the government and suggested the inception of a top-secret project called The Emerald Witch Education Project. She wanted to train the girl to produce the ultimate poisonous gas in the world. To that end, she regulated Sieglinde's life and ensured that she was cut off from the outside world.

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

She didn't want any form of entertainment or other activities to impair Sieglinde's genius. Meanwhile, Ciel scathes the village crow for acting unmotherly toward Sieglinde. He shoots upwards and escapes along with Sieglinde and Sebastian. Wolfram attempts to catch Sieglinde, but he fails. The episode eventually reveals that Wolfram, Hilde, and others are military personnel, instructed to watch over Sieglinde.

Hilde tells Wolfram to kill Sieglinde if it's deemed necessary. Elsewhere, the Phantomhive servants, who are observing the village from outside, notice a red flare. They realize that it's the signal from Ciel and Sebastian to initiate the operation. Elsewhere, Ciel asks Sieglinde if she still wants to go and see the outside world or stay back, while pointing a gun at her head.

The village crone and Sebastian Michaelis (Image via CloverWorks)

However, Sieglinde is too disillusioned to make any correct judgment. At this moment, Ciel convinces her that she is also capable of creating something magical to save lives. Finally, the "Emerald Witch" is renewed with hope; she decides to follow Ciel to the outside world. Elsewhere, Sebastian Michaelis eliminates the men wearing werewolf costumes.

After that, he finds the village crone at the factory, trying to secure the SuLIN samples and documents. Sebastian exhales mustard gas and disposes of the village crone. Following that, he burns down the place and heads outside. The episode ends with Hilde informing the other military personnel to kill Sieglinde if she leaves the werewolves' forest.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 9?

Commander Hilde, Wolfram, and others in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 9 will continue the adaptation from chapter 100 of Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga series. As such, the episode will feature intense action, with Wolfram and others going after Sieglinde.

However, Ciel and Sebastian will try their best to protect the girl from the militants. It remains to be seen how the Phantomhive servants can move along with Ciel's plans in Black Butler season 5 episode 9.

