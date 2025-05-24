The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 airs on Friday, March 30, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST on Nippon TV, with international streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after. Following episode 19’s cliffhanger, fans await the fallout from Maomao and Kyou-u’s capture by Lady Shenmei.

Ad

The discovery of illegal firearms and the presence of envoy Lady Ayla point to deeper palace conspiracies. Suirei may face consequences for losing Maomao, and hidden identities could be revealed.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 is set to deliver major plot twists and deepen the intrigue surrounding the village and imperial court.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20: Release date and time for all major regions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 premieres on March 30, 2025 at 11:40 pm JST. The scheduled release time applies solely to Japanese audiences while other regions will have different release times:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday May 30, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday May 30, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday May 30, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday May 30, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday May 30, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday May 30, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday May 30, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday May 31, 2025 1:10 am

Ad

Ad

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16: Maomao is kidnapped as Jinshi's mother returns in disguise

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20?

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax.

Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Fans can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan.

Ad

The series is also available on Netflix, but requires a subscription.

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: Jinshi's search for Maomao reveals major conspiracies

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

In episode 19, "Festival", Maomao joins the village's fox festival and learns of its western roots through rituals symbolizing cultural integration.

Shisui’s green-painted Tanuki-like mask hints at color blindness as common in the village. Beneath the festivities, Maomao investigates the resurrection potion and discovers its dark origins.

Her instincts lead her to an abandoned storehouse, where she finds evidence of drug testing and illegal firearms—linking the village to court assassination attempts.

Ad

With Kyou-u’s help, she uncovers a conspiracy but is caught by the intimidating Lady Shenmei and envoy Ayla, ending the episode on a tense and mysterious cliffhanger.

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17: Jinshi hunts for clues as Maomao uncovers Suirei's secrets

What to expect in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20? (speculative)

A still from season 2 episode 18 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

In The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20, the tension rises as Maomao and Kyou-u are caught by the intimidating Lady Shenmei, revealing her cruel nature and frightening hold over Kyou-u.

Ad

With Maomao under Suirei’s care, all three may face serious consequences.

The presence of noble envoy Lady Ayla and the secret firearms operation deepen the palace conspiracy.

Given the coinciding escape of a concubine and Maomao’s abduction, the next episode is likely to unveil a hidden identity and expose further ties between the village's activities and the growing political intrigue within the imperial court.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More