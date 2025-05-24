The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 airs on Friday, March 30, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST on Nippon TV, with international streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after. Following episode 19’s cliffhanger, fans await the fallout from Maomao and Kyou-u’s capture by Lady Shenmei.
The discovery of illegal firearms and the presence of envoy Lady Ayla point to deeper palace conspiracies. Suirei may face consequences for losing Maomao, and hidden identities could be revealed.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 is set to deliver major plot twists and deepen the intrigue surrounding the village and imperial court.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20: Release date and time for all major regions
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 premieres on March 30, 2025 at 11:40 pm JST. The scheduled release time applies solely to Japanese audiences while other regions will have different release times:
Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16: Maomao is kidnapped as Jinshi's mother returns in disguise
Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20?
For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax.
Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Fans can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.
For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan.
The series is also available on Netflix, but requires a subscription.
Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: Jinshi's search for Maomao reveals major conspiracies
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 recap
In episode 19, "Festival", Maomao joins the village's fox festival and learns of its western roots through rituals symbolizing cultural integration.
Shisui’s green-painted Tanuki-like mask hints at color blindness as common in the village. Beneath the festivities, Maomao investigates the resurrection potion and discovers its dark origins.
Her instincts lead her to an abandoned storehouse, where she finds evidence of drug testing and illegal firearms—linking the village to court assassination attempts.
With Kyou-u’s help, she uncovers a conspiracy but is caught by the intimidating Lady Shenmei and envoy Ayla, ending the episode on a tense and mysterious cliffhanger.
Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17: Jinshi hunts for clues as Maomao uncovers Suirei's secrets
What to expect in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20? (speculative)
In The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20, the tension rises as Maomao and Kyou-u are caught by the intimidating Lady Shenmei, revealing her cruel nature and frightening hold over Kyou-u.
With Maomao under Suirei’s care, all three may face serious consequences.
The presence of noble envoy Lady Ayla and the secret firearms operation deepen the palace conspiracy.
Given the coinciding escape of a concubine and Maomao’s abduction, the next episode is likely to unveil a hidden identity and expose further ties between the village's activities and the growing political intrigue within the imperial court.
Also read
- The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15: Maomao's stepfather reappears as Lady Gyokuyou learns a horrible truth
- The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14: Maomao solves the dancing ghost's mystery as Xiaolan makes a grave mistake
- The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13: Maomao an co become masseurs as a ghost enters the Diamond Pavilion