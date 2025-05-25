To be Hero X episode 8: Lucky Cyan's story begins, as she searches for her own identity

To Be Hero X episode 8, titled The Cyan Girl, was released on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The episode followed a young girl named Cyan, who mysteriously survived a horrific plane crash and was sheltered in an orphanage. Interestingly, the sisters and the dean at the orphanage discovered Cyan's unbelievable good fortune.

Ad

Yet, due to her miraculous luck, Cyan became an object of envy and awe from the people around her. To Be Hero X episode 8 explored Cyan's deification and her eventual undoing of that imprisoned existence. The episode also teased Queen, another hero whose story will be told later in the narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 8.

To Be Hero X episode 8: Lucky Cyan's life at the orphanage

The plane crash in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 8 begins with a breaking news of a horrific plane crash near a suburban area. The reporters call the disaster unprecedented since the founding of the HAC. According to their report, the Commission has deployed a special investigation team to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, a reporter sneaks into the site of the plane crash and finds a young girl miraculously alive under the pile of debris. Following this, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 8 transitions to an orphanage, where the young girl is playing with other kids. The news reporter, Liu Zhen, thanks the orphanage's dean for taking the girl in.

It's evident from their conversation that Liu and the dean are acquaintances. Talking about the young girl, Liu Zheng reveals that her parents have perished in the plane crash. The dean didn't know that the girl was a survivor of the crash since there were no reports of any survivors.

Ad

Cyan, as seen after surviving the crash (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Liu Zhen says it's because he found the girl first and snuck her out. He speculates that many hidden scandals lie behind the disaster. Liu was afraid that the girl might have become the next victim if the truth about her survival was revealed.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 8 then transitions to another scene, featuring Liu Zhen arguing with his superior at the office for not probing into the plane crash. He is convinced of a large conspiracy behind the crash that everyone is turning a blind eye to.

Liu shudders at how the passengers might have felt when none of their favorite heroes came to their rescue. With a heavy heart, he resigns as a news reporter. While walking out of his office, Liu Zhen notices a man throwing leaflets and shouting, "Investigate the crash, accept fear!"

Ad

Liu and the dean (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Liu becomes interested, so he enquires about the "fear" the man is talking about. The man asks him whether he has heard about the Aether Laboratory. Liu Zhen realizes they should discuss the matter somewhere else.

Ad

Following this, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 8 switches to the orphanage, where Liu leaves the girl in the dean's care. The dean thanks Liu Zhen for trusting him. In the meantime, one of the sisters at the orphanage realizes that the young girl is endowed with excellent luck.

She hid a candy in one of her hands and asked the girl which hand was holding the candy. Interestingly, the girl guesses it correctly not just once, but ten times. Liu Zhen is worried whether such good luck is a boon or a curse for the girl. Meanwhile, the dean asks Liu whether the girl has a name. Liu says it's better to call her Cyan, like the color Cyan.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 8: Deification of Lucky Cyan and her chance encounter with Luo

Cyan, as seen in the orphanage (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The narrative for To Be Hero X episode 8 continues with showcasing moments from Lucky Cyan's life at the orphanage. Other kids, and even the sisters, take advantage of her incredible luck to satiate their desires. For instance, a young boy wins an ultra-rare SSR card from a gacha game by having Cyan play the game.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 8 captures the unsettling transformation of Cyan, from a young kid to a sacred maiden with a cult around her. Everyone around her exploits her good luck for their own aggrandizement. As a result, Cyan's Trust Value also rises. However, she begins to feel imprisoned.

Being forced to stand under the spotlight and sing hymns for her followers, she can no longer be herself. To Be Hero X episode 8 highlights an unsettling atmosphere, as the cult members begin to sell items "blessed" by Cyan. They say those items would bring good luck to the owners.

Ad

Cyan as the Sacred Maiden (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Then one day, she meets a young boy, Luo, in the orphanage. The boy, who has recently been sheltered, tunes into the radio. He hears an older woman wanting to change the world. At this moment, To Be Hero X episode 8 shows a cameo of Queen, one of the heroes, whose story will be revealed later.

Ad

Apparently, Liu Zheng is Queen's father. He comments on how his daughter turned her graduation ceremony speech into her personal speech. Either way, he is impressed that she has already become the center of everyone's attention. Queen says it will be the norm if she wants to become X at the top of the Hero Rankings.

Meanwhile, a news channel reports that the Hero Rankings have been shuffled once again, as the previous season's top-ranking hero couple, Mr. Matchstick and Ms. Blazing Fire, have been implicated in a scandal. Following this, To Be Hero X episode 8 shifts the focus to Luo, who asks Cyan why she has worn strange clothes.

Ad

Queen and Liu (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Cyan says it's what she must wear for singing blessings. Luo then recalls that she must be the "Sacred Maiden" everyone is talking about. Cyan mentions she hasn't seen him before. Luo replies that he has been transferred from another Orphanage. He further reveals that he is "infamous" for bringing "Calamity" to those around her.

Ad

However, the encounter with Luo changes Lucky Cyan's life. She begins to spend time with him and opens up about her actual desires. According to To Be Hero X episode 8, Cyan doesn't want to become a hero, but rather live a normal life. She wants to play with her friends, wear the clothes she likes, and be happy every day.

She remembers how the dean once told her she must hide her bright hair. Likewise, she was taught how to sing by the dean. Yet, everything was against her will. In reality, she wanted to be a normal human being who could make "mistakes." After realizing Cyan's true desires, Luo takes her somewhere.

Ad

Cyan and Luo, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Six years later, Cyan graces the stage, promising to sing a new song. Everyone, including the dean and the head sister, is thrilled to experience the girl's blessings. Cyan commences her performance with a melodious hymn and touches everyone's heart. However, what followed was something no one expected.

Ad

After singing the hymn, Cyan removes her Sacred Maiden persona and reveals her true self - a young girl with bright Cyan hair, wearing vibrant clothes and rollerskates. Luo joins her on the stage, playing a guitar. To Be Hero X episode 8 shows Lucky Cyan destroy her Sacred Maiden image with confidence.

The dean in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Ad

Although her new song sets the stage on fire (figuratively), the dean and her followers become crestfallen. A mini-flashback shows how Luo convinced Cyan that good luck isn't always perfect. After delivering her performance, Cyan decides to escape the confines of the orphanage with Luo.

However, the dean stands in her way, wielding wind powers. He won't let his dream of helping more people and becoming a hero be shattered. To Be Hero X episode 8 ends with the dean threatening Cyan not to leave him.

Ad

Conclusion

To Be Hero X episode 8 has officially commenced the Lucky Cyan Arc. The latest episode highlighted Cyan's troubled childhood and her transformation from a normal girl into a Sacred Maiden.

Yet, a chance encounter with Luo allowed her to break that persona and embrace a life she truly wanted. However, Cyan still has to overcome major obstacles to truly seek a life full of freedom.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More