Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 is set to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 8 explores the fallout from Shinji’s scheme, which pushes Yuu to decide to put his accessory-making on hold.
Himari is unwilling to accept this, leading to an argument with Yuu, which threatens their friendship. Yuu eventually reveals his true reasons for quitting, centered around Himari. He also turns down Rion’s confession once more, choosing Himari. The two eventually reconcile.
The episode also marks the debut of Kureha Enomoto, Rion’s older sister, whose return and ties to Shinji suggest more trouble ahead. With that, episode 9 is expected to delve into the uncertain future of Yuu and Himari’s store and reveal how Kureha’s presence might stir up new challenges in their lives.
Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 release date, time, and countdown
As previously mentioned, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, titled "Love’s Chocolate Cosmos," is scheduled to air on various Japanese television platforms on Friday, May 30, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on the same date at varying times.
The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9?
Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 will be released on several TV stations across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, June 1, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.
Japanese viewers can also stream this debut rom-com series on various online platforms. ABEMA is streaming simultaneously with the TV release. Subsequently, it will become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, June 4, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.
For most international audiences, Crunchyroll is streaming this Spring 2025 anime, allowing viewers across the globe to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9.
A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8
Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8, titled "Zinnia and Where Passion Lies," picks up in the aftermath of the backlash against Yuu and Himari’s accessory store. After customer complaints prompt the school to request returns and refunds, Yuu, feeling the pressure, decides to pause his accessory-making until graduation.
Despite Rion and Himari’s efforts to support him, Yuu’s growing discouragement leads to an argument with Himari, who refuses to accept his decision. She insists the dream wasn’t his alone, and if he gives up, she’ll stop being his best friend.
After hearing about the fight, Hibari commends Himari for voicing her opinion honestly, but reminds her that Yuu must overcome this creative hurdle himself. Still, as his partner and best friend, he suggests she should help him in her own way.
Meanwhile, during a conversation with Rion, Yuu confesses the real reason behind his craft. He continued making accessories not for the customers but so that Himari would stay by his side. When he realized this, he felt it was unfair to continue this way for both the craft and the customers.
Rion comforts him, confesses her feelings again, and promises to support whatever choice he makes. However, knowing that quitting accessory-making would mean a life without Himari, he turns her down once more, choosing Himari.
Later, Himari admits to Yuu that she lied about moving to Tokyo and apologizes. Yuu reassures her, saying she’s what matters most. He shares his reasons for quitting, and Himari is moved. The two make up, rekindling their friendship with honesty.
The episode ends with the arrival of Rion’s older sister, Kureha, who has returned to deal with a junior who involved her name. Upon learning this, Shinji asks to join her plans.
What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9? (speculative)
In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, the story is expected to explore how Yuu and Himari’s reunion influences Yuu’s decision about accessory-making. The episode will likely reveal whether he’ll reignite his passion with renewed resolve or stay firm about taking a break.
Meanwhile, the arrival of Kureha is expected to stir the pot, as her reasons for returning and her alliance with Shinji hint at rising tension and potential trouble ahead for either Yuu or Himari, setting the stage for intensifying drama.
