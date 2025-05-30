Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9: A bet between Kureha and Yuu puts Himari’s fate on the line

Premiered on Friday, May 30, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 sees Yuu become increasingly close to Rion while distancing himself from Himari. Though this leaves Himari troubled, it’s revealed that Yuu is struggling with his deepening feelings for her, which are becoming too strong to maintain a platonic bond. Rion is simply helping him keep that emotional distance.

The episode’s lighthearted tone takes a serious turn when Kureha Enomoto confronts Yuu, asking him to persuade Himari to fulfill her past promise of joining Kureha’s agency and moving to Tokyo. When Kureha belittles Yuu’s accessory-making, it sparks a challenge.

Kureha proposes a bet. If Yuu can prove the value of his accessories and win, Himari stays. If he fails, he must let Kureha take Himari with her.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 begins with Himari’s troubles escalating as Yuu and Rion grow closer

Rion, Yuu, and Himari (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, titled "Chocolate Cosmos of Love," opens with a flashback when Yuu makes a new friend besides Himari. As Yuu and Himari are preparing for a Christmas exhibition, the new friend asks Yuu to let him spend Christmas alone with Himari.

Wanting to give Himari a chance at romance, Yuu lies and tells her the exhibition was canceled, quietly stepping aside. However, Himari shows up anyway, saying she left the other guy because she had expected Yuu to be there. She reveals that the guy had only used Yuu to get closer to her. Seeing Yuu down, Himari comforts him and asks him to keep his eyes on her forever.

Yuu and Himari in flashbacks in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the present, Himari finds herself troubled. At school the next day, Yuu seems distant, focused on his phone, and ignoring her. Assuming he's chatting with Rion, Himari tries to get his attention by bringing up summer break and suggesting a sleepover for just the two of them.

Just as the teasing reaches its peak, Rion appears, grabs Yuu’s hand, and walks away with him, telling Himari she’s looking forward to the sleepover too. It’s revealed that Himari’s current worries are how Yuu now gives all his attention to Rion while giving her a cold shoulder.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9: Kureha’s arrival challenges the worth of Yuu’s accessories

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, during lunch with Rion, Yuu attempts to establish boundaries, but Rion reminds him that he was the one who asked for help dealing with Himari’s increasing affection and teasing.

She then openly declares Himari as her rival and questions if Yuu finds Himari cute and believes their friendship can’t last under such feelings, why doesn’t he just confess and start dating her?

Yuu admits that he does love Himari, but he’s reluctant to pursue a relationship right now, wanting to prioritize their dream of opening a shop. Rion appreciates his honesty and admits that if the two of them aren’t making progress, it gives her more of a chance.

Yuu and Rion in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Later, Himari invites Yuu to go swimsuit shopping with her. Flustered, Yuu suggests inviting Rion as well, but Rion finds out Yuu’s true intentions and refuses to help, leaving the outing to just Yuu and Himari.

During shopping, Himari teases Yuu by asking about his swimsuit preferences and picking out cute, floral designs. Overwhelmed, Yuu runs off in embarrassment.

At home, Kureha Enomoto pays Yuu an unexpected visit. She demands that he hand over Himari, explaining that Himari previously promised to join their agency but backed out, despite Kureha personally vouching for her and investing her own money to prepare.

She offers Yuu a deal: convince Himari to return and, in exchange, she’ll fund his shop. She even says he can choose any model from their agency to replace Himari.

Yuu firmly refuses to "sell" Himari, only for Kureha to harshly criticize his accessories as cheap and unimpressive. She accuses him of holding Himari back out of selfishness, clinging to his feelings for her. She offers to bring him to Tokyo too, if he gives up on his accessory-making dreams.

Meanwhile, Himari confronts Shinji, blaming him for Yuu’s recent distant behavior. Shinji, however, denies involvement, stating that he doesn’t need to interfere because Kureha is already there.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 concludes with Kureha and Yuu placing a bet to win Himari

Kureha makes her move in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, Hibari arrives just in time to protect Yuu, declaring that he won’t let Kureha lay a finger on him. Sakura then informs Yuu that Hibari and Kureha are ex-lovers. Kureha tries to blackmail Hibari with an unrevealed video, threatening to make it public unless he backs off.

As their confrontation reaches a standstill, Sakura intervenes, suggesting Kureha stop imposing her ideals on others. Taking a new approach, Kureha proposes a bet: she challenges Yuu to craft his best accessory, themed around summer memories, and prove his talent through its quality. She uses Himari’s debt as leverage, claiming that only Yuu, as her best friend, has the power to save her.

The episode ends with Yuu accepting the challenge. If he wins, Kureha will write off Himari’s debt and leave them alone, but if she wins, Yuu must hand Himari over to her.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9: A brief review and final thoughts

Kureha tells Yuu to give up accessory-making (Image via J.C.Staff)

J.C. Staff upholds its production prowess in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, delivering a compelling blend of drama, amusement, and emotional storytelling. The evolving dynamics between Himari, Yuu, and Rion offer a refreshing shift in tone during the first half, while Kureha’s bet with Yuu heightens the tension and drama in the latter part.

Visually, the episode shines with vibrant, expressive animation, polished art direction, and fluid character movements. The voice actors add depth and subtlety to their performances, and the soundtrack enhances each scene with carefully timed musical cues that elevate the overall appeal. Altogether, episode 9 stands as a standout in the Spring 2025 rom-com lineup.

