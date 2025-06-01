8 best portrayals of LGBTQIA+ anime characters

LGBTQIA+ anime characters have been part of the animanga medium since its earlier days, long before open discussions about sexuality and gender identity became as widely accepted as they are today. From classics like Sailor Moon and Neon Genesis Evangelion to one of the Shonen giants, One Piece, and modern titles like Blue Period and Yuri!!! on Ice, representation has steadily grown.

As the LGBTQIA+ community gains more visibility and anime continues to expand as a global medium, the portrayal of queer characters has become more meaningful and appreciated. With that in mind, here are eight of the best-portrayed LGBTQIA+ anime characters.

Sailor Uranus, Emporio Ivankov, and 6 other best portrayed LGBTQIA+ anime characters

1) Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus and Rei Hino/Sailor Mars from Sailor Moon

Sailor Uranus and Sailor Mars (Image via Toei Animation)

Sailor Moon features some of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ anime characters, despite early censorship and erasure—especially in Western dubs. Haruka Tenoh (Sailor Uranus) and Michiru Kaioh (Sailor Neptune) stand out as one of anime’s most well-known same-sex couples, making waves in the 1990s when queer representation in media was still rare.

Haruka, often read as nonbinary or androgynous, challenges gender norms through her presentation, pronoun usage, and male school uniform, openly flirting with both men and women. Her character was groundbreaking for not only being openly queer but also for directly confronting traditional gender roles in a mainstream series.

Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), while not explicitly identified as queer, is often seen as queer-coded or potentially lesbian. Together, these characters helped pave the way for LGBTQIA+ representation in anime and remain legendary queer icons.

2) Yuka/Ryuji Ayukawa from Blue Period

Yuka or Ryuji Ayukawa (Image via Seven Arcs)

Ryuji Ayukawa, aka Yuka, is arguably one of the most authentic portrayals of queer and gender-diverse youth in modern anime and manga. Among LGBTQIA+ anime characters, Yuka offers a deeply nuanced representation of gender nonconformity and queerness in Japan.

Yuka is bold and outwardly confident, yet struggles with inner anxieties, discomfort with societal gender norms, and the disconnect between self-perception and how others see them. The invalidation they face from family mirrors real-world struggles in conservative societies—especially in Japan, where gender nonconformity remains heavily stigmatized.

Yuka’s emotional pain—rooted in invisibility, rejection, and the search for self through art—makes their story one of the rawest and most honest depictions of being queer and unsupported. While Blue Period centers on art, Yuka’s arc powerfully illustrates how identity and expression are intertwined.

3) Emporio Ivankov from One Piece

Ivankov is one of the most notable LGBTQIA+ anime characters (Image via Toei Animation)

Among the most notable LGBTQIA+ anime characters, Emporio Ivankov stands out as a groundbreaking figure in queer representation within the animanga world. As the flamboyant "Queen" of the Kamabakka Kingdom and a high-ranking commander in the Revolutionary Army, Ivankov brings meaningful visibility to LGBTQIA+ themes in One Piece, one of the most globally influential anime and manga series.

Possessing the Horm-Horm Fruit (Horu Horu no Mi), Ivankov can manipulate hormones, allowing them to change a person’s gender. This ability makes the character a striking embodiment of gender fluidity, queer identity, and unapologetic self-expression.

In a genre where such representation is rare, Ivankov is openly queer, gender-nonconforming, and powerful—a truly unique presence in the world of Shonen anime, portrayed with an authentic and respectful representation of the community.

4) Kaworu Nagisa from Neon Genesis Evangelion

Kaworu Nagisa in Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Studio Khara)

Kaworu Nagisa is one of anime’s most iconic queer-coded portrayals, whose brief appearance leaves a lasting impact. While his affection for Shinji brings warmth, Shinji’s confusion reflects internal queer struggles. Though Kaworu’s feelings aren’t clearly labeled, his romantic intent is evident.

The original series leaves some ambiguity, but the subtext is strong, and later interpretations frame their bond as a form of queer love beyond labels. Kaworu’s depiction explores themes of identity, loneliness, and emotional connection, offering a rare portrayal of gentle, sincere male-to-male affection.

His dynamic with Shinji remains a landmark in queer representation in anime, making Kaworu one of the most prominent LGBTQIA+ anime characters.

5) Utena Tenjou from Revolutionary Girl Utena

One of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ anime characters, Utena (Image via J.C. Studio)

Utena Tenjou is one of the most iconic and complex LGBTQIA+ anime characters, with an identity that transcends traditional labels. Often interpreted as lesbian or bisexual, she’s deeply queer-coded through her defiance of gender norms and heteronormative expectations.

Rather than aspiring to be a traditional "princess," Utena chooses the role of a "prince"—dressing in a boy’s uniform, embodying chivalry, and rejecting the passive femininity expected of her. Her queerness extends beyond her romantic connection with Anthy; it lies in her very existence as someone who resists being boxed into a gendered, social, or romantic role.

She represents a rebellion against societal scripts, reflecting the struggles of many who seek to define themselves on their own terms. Her legacy has made her a powerful symbol of queer liberation in anime.

6) Yuri Katsuki from Yuri!!! on Ice

Yuuri from Yuri!!! on Ice also makes the cut (Image via MAPPA)

Yuri Katsuki is one of the most impactful LGBTQIA+ anime characters, not only for his identity but also for the emotional depth, romantic sincerity, and significance of his story. His portrayal captures the anxiety, insecurity, and fear that often accompany expressing love—especially in a society where male-male intimacy is rarely openly addressed.

Yuri's evolving relationship with Victor is portrayed with tenderness, focusing on themes of self-worth, anxiety, and the pressure to succeed—challenges that resonate with many queer viewers.

Unlike the tragic or symbolic depictions of queer characters often seen in anime, Yuri’s story presents a joyful and mature queer romance. It offers a subtle yet powerful representation of the community within a mainstream sports anime, depicting a positive portrayal of queer love and identity.

7) Mao Tsuchiya from Twilight Out of Focus

Mao Tsuchiya in Twilight Out of Focus (Image via Studio Deen)

Mao Tsuchiya stands out as one of the significant LGBTQIA+ anime characters in the Boys' Love (BL) genre. His story offers a nuanced portrayal of the emotional journey involved in understanding and accepting one's sexual orientation. Initially supportive of Hisashi’s identity and relationship, Mao clearly defines his own boundaries.

However, as their bond deepens, he begins to grapple with unexpected feelings for Hisashi, leading to confusion and introspection. Mao’s arc sensitively explores the internal conflict and emotional complexity of navigating romantic feelings that fall outside societal expectations. His journey reflects the fear of disrupting established relationships while trying to make sense of his evolving identity.

Mao’s story captures the deeply personal struggles many in the LGBTQIA+ community face, making his character both impactful and relatable within the genre, and his portrayal all the more authentic.

8) Osana Najimi from Komi Can't Communicate

Najimi is one of the most notable LGBTQIA+ anime characters (Image via TV Man Union)

Osana Najimi is a notable character when viewed through an LGBTQIA+ lens, though their portrayal leans more toward comedic and ambiguous than deep representation. Presenting as genderfluid or undefined, Najimi intentionally defies traditional gender norms.

While it's unclear whether they identify as nonbinary, genderfluid, or are simply playing with norms, their presence stands out—especially because they face no bullying and are socially accepted, even if friends are occasionally confused. However, their identity is rarely treated seriously, often used for comedic effects rather than exploring the deeper realities of being gender-nonconforming.

Although this portrayal can come across as somewhat unrealistic, Najimi’s presence among notable LGBTQIA+ anime characters is undeniable, bringing humor, charm, and a refreshing positivity to an anime landscape that often features more serious or challenging portrayals.

Conclusion

While LGBTQIA+ characters appear in many well-known anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen (Larue, Uraume, Tengen), My Hero Academia (Himiko Toga, Magna, Tiger), Black Butler (Grell Sutcliff, Angela), and Attack on Titan (Hange Zoë, Ymir (not Ymir Fritz)), their LGBTQIA+ identities are often secondary or not deeply explored.

Since the goal here is to highlight LGBTQIA+ anime characters with the most meaningful and well-developed portrayals, the focus remains on how authentically their identities are represented and how thoughtfully their gender or sexual orientations are explored, rather than on their popularity or screen time.

