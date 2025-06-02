To Be Hero X episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other Japanese channels, as per the series' official site. The episode will also be available digitally on Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global for fans worldwide.

The previous episode showed Cyan fending for herself after escaping the Orphanage with Luo's help. Unfortunately, due to various circumstances, Luo couldn't join Cyan on her new journey. As for Cyan, she performed on the streets and sang melodious songs to win people's hearts, until she was given an opportunity to become a hero.

The episode portrayed Cyan's journey and hinted at a terrifying threat awaiting her. Given the episode's enticing cliffhanger, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of To Be Hero X episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 10.

To Be Hero X episode 10 release date and time

Lucky Cyan, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the show's official website and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 10 will be released on June 8, 2025, at 9.30 am ST. However, due to time zone differences, most international audiences can stream the episode starting on June 7, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for To Be Hero X episode 10, based on their respective time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 10?

Liu Zheng, as seen in the anime (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime lovers from Japan can watch the television broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 10 on local channels like Fuji TV and others. Meanwhile, the series from the Spring 2025 anime line-up will stream on platforms such as U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and others.

Additionally, interested viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent can enjoy watching To Be Hero X episode 10 on Crunchyroll.

Furthermore, some fans from select regions can catch the episode on Bilibili Global, though in Chinese dub.

To Be Hero X episode 9 recap

Luo and Cyan, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode commenced with a scene featuring Luo and Cyan. Luo showed the girl a new guitar he received from Dean for not causing trouble for the orphanage. Interestingly, the instrument emitted green spectra when Luo and Cyan played it. Luo believed the guitar had a built-in amp.

During a casual conversation, Luo told Cyan that the dean had built the orphanage to nurture heroes. According to the episode, the dean had once been a hero but quickly fell from public recognition. He believed that one's potential could be shaped during their formative years. That's why he wanted to place his hopes on the children, especially Cyan.

Luo holds off the dean, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

After spending time with Luo, Cyan decided to head back to her dorm. However, on the way, she overheard two men discussing the dean's actual purpose with Cyan. The episode revealed that the dean wanted to nurture Cyan into his own good-luck charm. This thought undoubtedly left Cyan feeling somewhat depressed.

Following that, the scene shifted to Cyan and Luo's confrontation with the dean, who was intent on preventing Cyan from leaving the orphanage. The dean showcased his powers to restrain Cyan, but Luo's interference loosened his grip on her. Meanwhile, Cyan's good fortune played out in her favor when a truck lost its brakes and crashed into the gate.

Cyan wishes to become self-reliant, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Although Luo and the dean were injured, it provided Cyan with an opportunity to escape. After fleeing the orphanage, Cyan wanted to find a new identity. However, she was worried about Luo, who couldn't escape with her. She wanted to rescue the boy, but first, she knew she had to become self-sufficient.

To achieve this, Cyan began performing on the streets, winning everyone's hearts with her singing voice. However, her happy days didn't last long, as several members of the Sacred Maiden cult recognized her and quickly made her viral online. Consequently, Cyan's Trust Value skyrocketed again.

Ken from DOS approaches Cyan to become a hero (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, she didn't want to be idolized. Elsewhere, Liu Zheng was seen having a conversation with an authoritative figure from the Hero Association, who wanted to sign up Cyan as a new hero. He also learned that Cyan was the only survivor of the plane crash.

Eventually, Ken from the DOS company met Cyan and invited her to become a hero. Cyan accepted, but with one condition: she asked Ken if the company could help her find someone (referring to Luo). Following that, the episode jumped ahead two years and focused on Luo, who learned about Cyan's growth as a star performer and hero through a radio channel.

The dean, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The dean arrived at the scene and told Luo that he was about to tell him about Cyan's growth as a hero. Additionally, the dean revealed something about Cyan that horrified him. Unfortunately, the episode didn't disclose the dean's message. Meanwhile, Cyan transformed into Lucky Cyan and performed a song on stage that Luo had once composed.

At the orphanage, something strange was happening. The establishment was engulfed in a dark miasma, and everyone acted as if they were possessed by an eerie entity. The episode closed with a dark aura emanating from the dean's body, signaling a new threat looming large for Cyan.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 10?

According to the preview video shared by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 10 will focus on Lucky Cyan returning to the orphanage to find Luo. However, the dean tells her that Luo is no longer alive. Yet, Cyan refuses to believe his narrative. Meanwhile, Cyan's speech at the concert creates a widespread uproar.

To Be Hero X episode 10 will explore the side effects of Lucky Cyan's good fortune, which can have severe consequences under the threat of misfortune. Additionally, it's clear from the clip that Luo is indeed alive and waiting for Cyan's arrival. However, he may no longer hold the same feelings he once had for the boy.

