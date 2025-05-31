Fire Force season 3 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 1:53 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Arthur’s Excalibur replaced and Shinra making contact with Sho, the upcoming installment will likely see Company 8 all but complete their final preparations for the coming battle.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 release date and time

Following the return of Arthur's parents in the previous episode, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 should have a much more serious narrative focus (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks at 1:53 am JST on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on June 5 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 9:53 AM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:53 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 British Summer Time 5:53 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6:53 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:23 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:53 AM, Saturday, June 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 1:53 AM, Saturday, June 7, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 2:23 AM, Saturday, June 7, 2025

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 10

Shinra and Sho Kusakabe's conversation will likely be the main focus off Fire Force season 3 episode 10 (Image via David Production)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 recap

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 began with Athur Boyle and co heading into the Nether despite the risks it posed. Vulcan Joseph and Lisa Isaribi discussed her time there with Giovanni and the White-Clad as they traveled. They both agreed to make him pay in the coming fight with the White-Clad, which emphasized the need to play into Arthur’s delusions so he was at full strength. Lisa tried speeding up the process despite this, but was caught by the others.

Suddenly, they ran into what appeared to be Arthur’s parents. Focus then briefly shifted to Shinra Kusakabe in Asakusa, who was trying to learn from Konro Sagiyama about how to force an Adolla Link. Back in the Nether, Arthur confirmed that they were truly his parents and had been living in the Nether since abandoning Arthur. It was revealed that they left him to escape debts, and their knowledge of the White-Clad and related info came from his dad’s “seer” ability.

They then took Arthur and co back to their living quarters in the Nether, which was full of pre-Great Cataclysm technology and Arthur’s three siblings. There, Vulcan found an aluminum alloy which would be perfect for Arthur’s new sword. They all then returned to Asakusa together to forge the sword, but Arthur’s parents left for their next “adventure” soon after. The episode ended with Shinra finally linking with his brother Sho Kusakabe, who called him “big brother.”

What to expect from Fire Force season 3 episode 10 (speculative)

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 should open up with a continued focus on Shinra and Sho’s Adolla Link. The former will likely be delighted at hearing the latter call him “big brother” and attempt to get him to change sides likewise. However, Sho will likely reject this due to his allegiance to the Evangelist being stronger than his obvious current doubts.

This should prompt Sho to end the Adolla Link, returning focus to Asakusa where Arthur is practicing his new Excalibur which is incredibly strong. The episode should end with Company 8 and their allies all but ready to confront the White-Clad, when suddenly an enemy appears in Asakusa to confront them.

