Fire Force season 3 episode 9 finally reveals the fate of Arthur's parents

Heading into Fire Force season 3 episode 9, fans were unsure of what to expect from the presumed continuation and conclusion of Arthur Boyle’s quest for a new sword. While the episode did indeed wrap up this plotline, it did so in arguably the most unexpected way possible by seeing Arthur’s parents return.

What made this aspect of Fire Force season 3 episode 9 so unexpected was fans’ presumption that Arthur’s origins were nothing more than a skimpy backstory. However, the latest installment of the series not only further elaborated on Arthur’s tragic origins but also confirmed their ultimate fate after helping their son reach his true potential.

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 sees Arthur’s parents disappear just as quickly as they’re reintroduced

Expand Tweet

Trending

In Fire Force season 3 episode 9, Arthur Boyle, Vulcan Joseph, Lisa Isaribi, and Yu run into the formermost’s parents while taking him on this imaginary quest. Despite initial impressions suggesting it was some sort of ruse, they’re eventually revealed as Arthur’s true parents. It’s also confirmed that they’re aware of the Evangelist’s plan, the Great Cataclysm, and other truths of the world despite having been living in the Nether.

The explanation for their knowledge of this is Arthur’s father’s penchant for daydreaming. Apparently, he one day discovered the truth of the world and its prophesied tragedies by staring into his hat, as he was seen doing in Arthur’s backstory. The episode also elaborated on Arthur’s backstory as mentioned above by revealing why they abandoned him. This was due to the debt they accumulated as a result of their failing restaurant and needing to escape from it.

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 explains that this is how they ended up in the Nether, at which point they had three additional children. While Arthur’s siblings go unnamed like his parents, they bear a striking resemblance to him and consist of two sons and a daughter. It’s also suggested that they’re able to live a relatively healthy lifestyle in the Nether, with none of them being visibly sick, injured, or feeble in any way.

Expand Tweet

They even play a crucial role in helping Arthur find the material he needed to build a new Excalibur. Of course, they reinforce his delusions along the way, which comes as no surprise considering they’re the ones who initially gave him such tastes. After their reunion, Arthur’s parents and siblings return with him and the others to Asakusa and explore the town. While they leave for another “adventure” shortly thereafter, this clearly doesn’t bother Arthur at all.

While seemingly inconsequential, Fire Force season 3 episode 9 deserves commendation for elaborating on the ultimate fate of Arthur’s parents. While they do leave his life once again by the episode’s end, it can be presumed they and his siblings are fine, considering they had survived for so long in the Nether. The choice to also elaborate on Arthur’s sad backstory and bring it to a close along the way is an even shrewder one.

In summation

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 fully resolves Arthur's tragic backstory via his reunion with his parents (Image via David Production)

The ninth episode of the Fire Force anime’s third and final season finally sees Arthur’s parents return to his life. They not only play a key role in helping their son forge a new Excalibur, but also elaborate on why they abandoned him in the first place. It’s also revealed that they had three other children while in the Nether. While they do walk out of Arthur’s life once more by the episode’s end, he isn’t bothered by this, and it can be presumed that they are all alive and well.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More