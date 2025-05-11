Delusional anime characters blur reality and fantasy. They are difficult to anticipate, eccentric, and oddly intriguing. They overestimate their role, believe in skills that don't exist, or ignore the facts. These characters leave an indelible mark, sometimes humorous, sometimes sad.

Their inability to release or deprive it of an unbreakable component of their identity, the way they interact with the world around them. They are either villains stuck in their own twisted ideologies or too disconnected from reality to have lives like everybody else. Following fan reception and cultural influence, here are 10 delusional anime characters ranked by popularity.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Jurai Andou, Kobato Hasegawa, and 8 other Delusional anime characters, ranked by popularity

10) Jurai Andou (When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace)

Jurai Andou (Image via Trigger)

Jurai Andou of When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace is the self-titled "Dark and Dark" user. He is entirely certain his chunibyo character is more than mere theatrics. He still treats his harmless power like an end-of-the-world catastrophe even when he receives actual superpowers.

He always talks in theatrical terms, makes over-the-top poses, and behaves as if he is the hero of a sweeping fantasy story, much to the bewilderment and amusement of everyone else. His delusions do not wear off over time, so he is one of the most iconic delusional anime characters.

9) Kobato Hasegawa (Haganai)

Kobato Hasegawa as seen in anime (Image via AIC Build)

Kobato Hasegawa of Haganai is a middle school girl who wholeheartedly owns up to her self-defined persona as a gothic vampire "Reisys VI Felicity Sumeragi." She wears dark, frilly clothes and refuses to speak anything but in an over-the-top style, using terms like "the world" as if she were a character in a fantasy epic.

Though those around her consider it childish role-play, Kobato takes her delusions seriously. She even becomes jealous when her brother gives attention to others because she thinks it breaks their pact. Her popularity lies in how deeply she believes in her over-the-top, fantasy-driven personality, which places her among the delusional anime characters.

8) Tomoko Kuroki (WataMot)

Tomoko Kuroki as seen in anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Tomoko Kuroki is the socially awkward and clumsy protagonist of WataMote. She thinks high school will be filled with romance and popularity simply because she played dating sims, but harsh reality checks her hard. Thinking she's superior and more fascinating than the people around her, Tomoko tends to enter bizarre inner dialogue, fantasizing herself as a charming rebel or tragic heroine.

In truth, she's self-destructive and painfully shy. Her self-image is inflated, but she's actually doing the opposite, which makes her one of the most popular delusional anime characters.

7) Rikka Takanashi (Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!)

Rikka Takanashi as seen in anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Rikka Takanashi is the central heroine of Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! and the quintessential example of a chuunibyou—a teenager trapped in a fantasy world of her own construction. She insists on possessing the Tyrant's Eye, wears an eye patch for melodramatic effect, and approaches everyday life as though it were a grand magical adventure.

While her friends consider her quirky and too dramatic, Rikka is strongly attached to her delusions as a coping mechanism for emotional loss. Her creative antics and her emotional vulnerability make her one of the most beloved delusional anime characters.

6) Shinji Ikari (Evangelion)

Shinji Ikari as seen in anime (Image via Gainax)

Shinji Ikari is the reluctant pilot of Evangelion Unit-01. Most of his struggles are related to how he perceives himself and the world around him. Shinji believes he's not wanted and unable to make significant connections despite evidence that contradicts this.

This twisted perception leads him to repel others while yearning for their acceptance. Unlike other delusional anime characters, his madness is not loud or showy but alienates him profoundly. He sees emotional weakness, even as it defines his every move. His popularity measures just how much fans empathize with his internal struggle.

5) Donquixote Doflamingo (One Piece)

Donquixote Doflamingo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Donquixote Doflamingo is among the most sinister villains of One Piece, but beneath all the strength and cruelty is a man imprisoned by his own grand delusions. As a former Celestial Dragon deprived of status, Doflamingo believes he can still dominate the world.

Like other delusional anime characters, he interprets manipulation, destruction, and chaos as evidence of power and perceives himself as the embodiment of justice. Even in defeat, he never falters from believing that the world is his stage. His delusions of control and domination shape his whole perspective.

4) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami is the protagonist of Death Note, a person with a sharp mind and overwhelming self-assurance. His motives at first seem deep-seated—he wants to eradicate all crime in the world through the use of the Death Note. But with time, Light comes to believe that he is a god and only he is the one who should decide whether a person should live or die.

He never questions his own sense of justice and plays with other people guiltlessly. Even as his actions spiral out of control, Light remains firm in his sense of righteousness. This makes Light one of the most popular delusional anime characters.

3) Yuno Gasai (Mirai Nikki)

Yuno Gasai as seen in anime (Image via Asread)

Yuno Gasai is a central character of Mirai Nikki and is characterized by being obsessively attached to Yukiteru Amano. Sweet and calm on the outside, her mind is dangerously unstable. Yuno exists in a fantasy where she and Yukiteru will be together, even when real life does not indicate that this would be the case.

She manipulates circumstances, ignores consequences, and rationalizes extreme behavior by "protecting" him. Her all-consuming love turns into obsession, which blinds her to the damage she inflicts, making her one of the most well-known delusional anime characters.

2) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka Morow as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

In Hunter x Hunter, Hisoka Morow is a ruthless and erratic magician, a master of flamboyance, and has formidable rivals. While he's undeniably skilled, what renders him delusional is his warped perception of reality—he sees life as a game, and he approaches each battle as if it's an act where pain and death are an integral part of the thrill.

Unlike other delusional anime characters, he idealizes violence to a sickening extent, particularly as it relates to Gon and Killua. Hisoka behaves like he is the center of every scene he finds himself in, no matter the cost or the world around him.

1) Rintaro Okabe (Steins;Gate)

Rintaro Okabe as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Rintaro Okabe is the self-proclaimed mad scientist and the eccentric founder of the Future Gadget Laboratory. He roams around in a lab coat, delivers melodramatic monologues, and claims to battle a fictional organization that he calls the Organization.

Though his actions too frequently elicit confused looks, Okabe is convinced that he is a genius revolutionary. His illusions are largely innocent, masking a deeper trauma that unravels increasingly over the series. Despite this, his off-beat charm and emotional depth make him one of the most popular delusional anime characters.

Final thoughts

Delusional anime characters like Rintaro Okabe, Hisoka Morow, and Yuno Gasai are attention-grabbing because they shatter the line separating fantasy and reality. Whether through the theatrics of Okabe or the god complex of Light Yagami, each of these characters is trapped in a delusion of their own creation that controls how they live and harm others.

From Tomoko Kuroki's awkward daydreams to Doflamingo's twisted worldviews, their internal chaos leaves a lasting impression. These figures are more than oddballs—they reflect how far belief can distort perception, making them unforgettable in anime storytelling.

