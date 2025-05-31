Black Butler season 5 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Black Butler season 5 episode 10 is set to be released on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese media platforms on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. In episode 9, Ciel disguises himself as Sieglinde to outwit Wolfram’s forces, while Finnian, Meyrin, and Tanaka aid the real Sieglinde in escaping the Werewolves’ Forest.

The episode intensifies with a tense battle between Wolfram and Baldroy, ultimately leading to Wolfram uncovering Ciel’s ruse. Just as Wolfram is about to shoot Ciel, Diedrich, Vincent Phantomhive’s old friend, arrives in the nick of time to save him. A flashback with Vincent and Diedrich subtly hints at hidden facts about Ciel’s family.

With the situation escalating, episode 10 is expected to center on Ciel and his allies' efforts to fend off Wolfram and his troops in a final push to get Sieglinde safely out of the forest.

Black Butler season 5 episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Finnian and Sieglinde in episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

As previously stated, Black Butler season 5 episode 10, titled "His Butler, Mopping Up," will be released on various television networks across Japan on Saturday, June 7, 2025. For most international fans, the release time for the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on the same date at varying times.

The release timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 9:00 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 12:00 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 1:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 4:00 PM Central European Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, June 7, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 12:00 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 10?

Black Butler season 5 episode 10 is scheduled to air on several Japanese TV platforms, such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on AT-X and MBS. Japanese fans can also stream this Spring 2025 sequel on various online platforms, such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and others.

For most international audiences, Crunchyroll will stream Black Butler season 5 episode 10, allowing viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, CIS, India, Oceania, and Southeast Asia to catch it on their site. Fans from select parts of the world can also stream the episode on Muse Asia and Bilibili Global.

A brief synopsis of Black Butler season 5 episode 9

Wolfram nearly kills Ciel (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 9, titled "His Butler, Crossing Paths," opens with a flashback of Sieglinde’s introduction to Ciel’s group and how they opened her eyes to the outside world. Picking up after the revelations about the werewolves and mustard gas, Ciel promises to lead Sieglinde out of the forest while Sebastian burns the village and the experiment grounds.

Wolfram pursues Sieglinde with soldiers and dogs. As the group splits, Wolfram tracks Sieglinde, while Hildegard takes another route. Meanwhile, Baldroy and Snake escort Sieglinde through the woods.

Baldroy and Snake run with Ciel disguised as Sieglinde (Image via CloverWorks)

When Wolfram’s troops catch up, Snake uses his snakes to stall them, and Baldroy stays behind to cover the escape. He tosses a grenade disguised as a jam can, but Wolfram uses the smoke to launch a surprise attack. The two engage in a brief face-off before Wolfram kicks Baldroy and continues the chase.

Wolfram soon catches up to Snake, knocks him down, and grabs who he believes is Sieglinde, only to discover it’s actually Ciel in disguise. Ciel turns a gun on him, and a shot rings out.

Expand Tweet

The scene shifts to Finnian and Tanaka carrying the real Sieglinde as the pursuers chase after them. A flashback shows Ciel giving Finnian this mission, prompting Finnian to recall how Ciel named him and their encounter changed his life.

Using his superhuman strength, Finnian outruns their pursuers and leaps off a cliff, landing safely. Meyrin provides cover fire, and when Hildegard ambushes them, Tanaka blocks her bullet and tells Finnian to go on ahead.

Vincent mentions "the two" to a young Ciel (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, Sebastian finishes destroying the gas formula but is alerted by a sudden rumbling noise. Back in the forest, Ciel shoots at Wolfram, who dodges the bullet and retaliates. As Wolfram nearly shoots Ciel, a knife unexpectedly deflects the aim. The mysterious savior is revealed to be Diedrich, an old friend of Vincent Phantomhive.

A flashback shows Vincent telling a young Ciel that if anything were to happen to him, Diedrich would be there to help "the two." In the present, Diedrich fulfills that promise by stepping in to protect Ciel and confronting Wolfram, bringing episode 9 to a dramatic close.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 10? (speculative)

Finnian takes charge to help Sieglinde's escape (Image via CloverWorks)

In Black Butler season 5 episode 10, the tension is expected to rise following Diedrich’s unexpected but well-timed arrival. A clash between Wolfram and Diedrich, possibly joined by Snake and Baldroy, appears imminent.

The upcoming episode is also likely to address the mysterious sound Sebastian heard at the Emerald Witch’s palace, as well as whether Finnian can successfully lead Sieglinde out of the forest to safety.

Additionally, the remark from Vincent about "the two" hints at deeper secrets surrounding Ciel’s family. Black Butler season 5 episode 10 may shed light on who Vincent was referring to besides Ciel, potentially unveiling more of the Phantomhive family's past.

