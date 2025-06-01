To Be Hero X episode 9: Lucky Cyan rises to stardom while a new threat is born

To Be Hero X episode 9, titled Loss and Gain, was released on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The episode focused on Cyan, as she escaped the orphanage with Luo's help and found a new identity. She embraced a new self as Lucky Cyan and set the stage ablaze with her melodious songs.

However, she is yet unaware of a new threat looming large over her. Furthermore, a cold fact might have tainted Luo's heart and his feelings for Cyan. Overall, To Be Hero X episode 9 served as an integral installment to the Lucky Cyan Arc, further enriching the mystery and the intrigue of the plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 9.

To Be Hero X episode 9: Lucky Cyan finds a new calling

Luo and Cyan in the episode (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 9 begins with a flashback scene where Luo shows off his new guitar to Cyan. Luo states that he has earned it from the Dean for not causing trouble for the orphanage for a year. Cyan giggles and says Luo shouldn't be proud of that.

At this moment, Luo begins to play the guitar and observes bright green spectres emanating from the instrument. He suspects it's probably a decorative item, i.e., a built-in amp. He hands it over to Cyan and tells her to try it. As Cyan plays the guitar, Luo starts singing.

The boy asks Cyan whether his singing voice has improved. Cyan tries to be as polite as possible to avoid hurting his feelings. Following this, To Be Hero X episode 9 shifts the perspective to Luo, who informs Cyan that he has heard the dean built the orphanage to nurture heroes among them.

The dean, as seen in the past (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to Luo in To Be Hero X episode 9, the Dean believes that everyone's abilities can be shaped starting in their formative years. Interestingly, the dean himself was a hero, except he didn't remain in the public eye for too long. That's why he wants to push his hopes onto the children at the orphanage, especially Cyan.

However, Cyan reminds him that she's not a hero. Luo replies that she is already a hero, and she must have confidence. Meanwhile, Cyan remembers that it's almost time for her to return to the dorm. While returning, she and Luo eavesdrop on two men discussing the dean's true goals.

According to To Be Hero X episode 9, the orphanage's dean wants to nurture Cyan into a good-luck charm to ensure he can sustain his failed hero lifestyle. Undoubtedly, Cyan becomes slightly upset over this.

Luo, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

After the opening scene, To Be Hero X episode 9 returns to the present and shows Cyan and Luo face off against the dean, who grabs the former using his wind powers. However, his grip over Cyan loosens when Luo charges toward him with his guitar.

Luo wants to ensure Cyan can escape from her imprisoned existence at the orphanage. He even tells her not to be afraid, reminding her that she's the luckiest. Cyan begins to run toward the gate, but the sisters and the other staff from the orphanage arrive to stop her from escaping.

At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 9, a truck bludgeons through the gate, providing the perfect opportunity for Cyan to escape. However, the truck collides with the dean and Luo, who becomes gravely injured. Cyan doesn't get the chance to check on Luo. However, she promises to return to save him.

Cyan in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following this, To Be Hero X episode 9 focuses on Cyan recalling the sweet memories she shared with Luo. She only has his guitar, which reminds her of the happy moments. With tears in her eyes, Cyan feels Luo will be fine. She begins to sing a song and hopes for Luo's safety.

At this moment, an unknown figure (presumably X) throws a coin to Cyan and leaves. This becomes a turning point in Cyan's life, as she realizes that she must become self-sufficient before trying to save Luo from the dean and the orphanage.

To Be Hero X episode 9: The rise of a new hero and a tainted heart

Cyan performs on streets (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

With a new resolve, Cyan sets off to find a way she can become self-reliant. She buys a lottery ticket and hopes to win the jack pot. However, she realizes that she has lost her Trust Value tremendously. As a result, her "good fortune" doesn't yield any result. As such, Cyan chooses an alternative option: She opts to sing to win people's hearts.

To Be Hero X episode 9 showcases the rise of Lucky Cyan, as her melodious voice captivates everyone. She performs on streets, winning the hearts of the people around. Slowly but surely, she collects enough money to buy her new pair of shoes and a dress. However, she doesn't quite become free from her Sacred Maiden persona.

Some of the "believers" identify her as the Sacred Maiden and inform others. As such, she becomes viral as Sacred Maiden online, which once again contributes to her Trust Value. However, Cyan refuses to be idolized. Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 9, Liu Zheng is seen conversing with a high-profile member of the Hero Society.

Liu Zheng, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The blonde-haired man finds out from Liu Zheng that Cyan is the sole survivor of the plane crash. Liu is glad to see that Cyan has grown up so much in the blink of an eye. The other man reveals that in that case, he has no problem signing her up as a hero. In the meantime, Cyan's believers approach her, as they want to be blessed.

Intimated by their presence, Cyan runs away and enters a narrow alley, where she meets a woman wearing a pair of glasses. The middle-aged woman introduces herself as Ken from DOS and invites Cyan to join their company as a hero. Cyan agrees to join but under one condition; she asks if they can help her look for someone. Ken says it's fine.

Ken, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following this, To Be Hero X episode 9 skips a few years and shows Luo at the orpahange, turning on the radio. He finds out that Cyan has become a star performer, and is ready to grace the stage. Luo is visibly happy to hear about Cyan's growth. Meanwhile, the dean enters his room and says he was about to tell him about Cyan.

However, he reveals that there's still one aspect of Cyan that he (Luo) doesn't know about. At this moment, the dean tells something to Luo, which the episode doesn't reveal. Interestingly, the dean's message horrifies Luo. Meanwhile, in To Be Hero X episode 9, Cyan discards her Sacred Maiden persona adopts "Lucky Cyan" as her hero alias.

The dean, as seen in the episode's final moments (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

She sets the stage ablaze with a melodious performance of a song Luo composed and sang to her in the past. What's more, Lucky Cyan tells the crowd about Luo, though she doesn't address him by his name. She mentions how sorely she misses him on stage. Yet, she is convinced Luo is with her through the melodies.

Meanwhile, something strange happens at the orphanage. While Lucky Cyan performs on stage, a mysterious miasma envelopes the orphanage, possessing everyone. To Be Hero X episode 9 ends with a scene, where the dean seems to be possessed by an evil power.

Conclusion

To Be Hero X episode 9 enriched the Lucky Cyan Arc with an interesting twist at the end. The episode marked the birth of a new threat, as the people in the orphanage seemed to be possessed by something. At the same time, the episode showcased Lucky Cyan's rise to new heights, as she embraced a new persona.

