Why there should be a Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? season 2, explored

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? quickly made waves within the anime community after premiering in the Spring 2025 season. Its debut season wrapped up with episode 12, which aired on Friday, June 20, 2025.

While the finale delivered a long-awaited moment as protagonists Yuu Natsume and Himari Inuzuka finally confessed their true feelings, it also left several narrative threads unresolved.

The open-ended style of the conclusion leaves plenty of room for continuation, and many fans are certainly eager for a second season that could explore the lingering questions and further develop the characters' journeys.

Exploring why Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? deserves a season 2 following its open-ended finale

Yuu and Himari in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? finale (Image via Studio J.C. Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? wrapped up its debut season on an emotional and heartwarming note, but left several key storylines and character arcs still ripe for exploration. In the finale, Yuu and Himari finally confess their feelings, thanks to the timely interventions of Rion and Shinji.

Rion helps Himari confront and express her true emotions, while Shinji encourages Yuu to be honest with himself. Their efforts culminate in a touching moment for Yuu and Himari outside the train station. Yuu also eventually reveals the meaning of the purple tulip seed in his friendship ring to Himari, which symbolizes eternal love.

However, while their confessions bring a sense of closure, the series stops short of exploring the actual progression of their romance. Not even a post-confession kiss is shown, leaving viewers curious about what comes next for the couple. A second season could easily pick up here, delving into the dynamics of Yuu and Himari's new relationship and how they navigate their changing bond.

Additionally, Rion's arc remains unresolved. Despite her support, she declares her intention to win over both Himari and Yuu and be the final winner in the end. Her journey from this point, especially following the couple's confession, remains a compelling narrative thread that season 2 could develop further.

Himari kisses Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? (Image via J.C. Staff)

Yuu’s professional journey also leaves questions. While he abandons his initial dream of simply opening a store, vowing instead to pursue something greater, the finale doesn’t clarify what that new goal exactly is or how he plans to reach it. His creative growth and future ambitions are left vague, another area a second season could expand on.

A sequel season could also further explore Shinji’s character arc, particularly his unique dynamic with Kureha. Delving into how his feelings for her evolve would add another compelling beat to the story, offering viewers a detailed look into an unconventional romantic subplot.

The debut season finale itself ends by stating that "their summer isn’t over yet," signaling that Yuu and Himari’s journey, both in youth and romance, is only just beginning. Now that their true feelings are finally out in the open, fans of the rom-com are eager to see how their relationship actually unfolds beyond the initial confession.

The story has laid strong groundwork for continued development with all these open threads, romantic, personal, and professional. A second season wouldn’t just be welcome, but it feels necessary to fully realize the characters' arcs and provide satisfying closure.

Final thoughts

Rion in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? finale (Image via J.C. Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? season 2 would offer the perfect opportunity to dive deeper into their evolving romance and explore the lingering plotlines. With so much left to tell, a sequel season feels not only justified but necessary.

While a second season has yet to be officially announced, the open-ended conclusion of season 1 leaves plenty of room for continuation, making it reasonable to hope that a season 2 could be announced in the future.

