Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128: Meireki-era kaiju’s defeat is confirmed as Chief Shinomiya saves Kafka

Officially released on Thursday, June 19, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128 unfolds in the aftermath of the intense battle against the Meireki Mega Monster. With its core destroyed, the kaiju's defeat signals the end of the Edo Samurai's centuries-old vendetta, and their spirits begin to fade, alongside Kafka, as he had become one with them.

Just as Kafka prepares for his end, Chief Shinomiya appears, now freed along with the others from the Meireki Kaiju’s grasp. In a final act of trust and sacrifice, the Chief gives Kafka his own heart, saving his life and entrusting him with the future of humanity.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128: Kaiju No. 8 dissipates with Meireki Kaiju’s death as Chief Shinomiya gives Kafka his heart

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128, titled Full Force Impact!, picks up right where the previous chapter ended, with Kafka’s decisive final punch to the Meireki Kaiju’s core. As the monster lets out a final screech, the team confirms a direct hit, its core critically damaged. The kaiju’s vitals rapidly fade, and its body begins to crumble away.

With the Meireki Kaiju defeated, the revived monsters also collapse, signaling a hard-won victory. A wave of cheers erupts, and Mina begins to look for Kafka. Kafka is shown lying atop the monster’s body, his consciousness slipping.

As Mina and Reno shift their focus to him, Kafka quietly reflects on how, now that the Edo Samurai’s vengeance is fulfilled, their spirits and his own are beginning to fade. Having fused with them, Kafka accepts this as his likely fate.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128 confirms Meireki Kaiju's defeat (Image via Production I.G)

He shares a quiet moment with his younger self, expressing gratitude toward the samurai spirits for giving him the strength to fight beside Mina, which allowed him to fulfill the promise they made when young. He offers thanks to his comrades, entrusting the future to them.

In Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128, just as Kafka is ready to pass on, Chief Shinomiya appears inside his consciousness, not allowing him to die just yet. Kafka is surprised and confused by his presence. He then realizes that the many spirits bound to the Meireki Kaiju are now freed and have also begun to disappear.

Chief Shinomiya thanks Kafka for his efforts, declaring that the battle is over, but the real struggle— the rebuilding— begins now. Kafka laments his failure to stop Kaiju No. 9 in time, devastated by the destruction left in its wake. But the Chief consoles him, referencing how a similar devastation followed the fight against Kaiju No. 6.

He reminds Kafka Hibino that humanity has endured countless disasters, always growing stronger. As they look down on the ruined city together from above, he is confident that they’ll overcome this time too. He tells Kafka to help with the rebuilding and face the threats yet to come, but Kafka insists he can’t return, having already turned his heart into a kaiju core.

But before he can finish, Chief Shinomiya strikes Kafka’s chest, apparently transferring something into him, likely his own heart, as he mentions that he won’t need "this" anymore. Kafka begins to fade as the Chief asks him to take care of everyone on his behalf, especially his daughter Kikoru.

As the Meireki Kaiju’s body starts to crumble, Kafka begins to fall. Kikoru shouts his name, and Reno catches his unconscious body just in time. Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128 ends with Kafka’s kaiju form dissipating to reveal his human body, as Reno and Kikoru watch over him with a mix of relief and concern.

Final thoughts

Chief Shinomiya saves Kafka's life in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128 paves the way for a grand finale by confirming the death of the Meireki Kaiju and Kafka’s dramatic rescue, delivering a heartfelt emotional twist through Chief Shinomiya’s intervention.

With the end in sight, readers can only hope that the conclusion ties up loose ends, such as the true origins of the kaiju, while Kafka's long-anticipated reunion with Mina now feels inevitable, a fitting close to the story.

