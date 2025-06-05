Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127: Kafka lands a decisive final strike to the Meireki-era kaiju’s core

Officially released on Thursday, June 5, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 features a climactic development as Kafka Hibino delivers a decisive punch to the core of the Meireki-era Mega Monster.

Following Mina and Kikoru’s efforts to expose the core and set the stage for him in the previous chapter, Kafka takes center stage in this installment, channeling all his strength, along with the collective power of the Meireki samurai spirits, to end the battle once and for all.

With his allies having reached their limits and entrusting him with the final blow, Kafka rises to the occasion. Surrounded by their support and encouragement, he strikes the monster’s core, which appears to mark its ultimate defeat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 seemingly sets up the final exchange of blows between Kafka and the Meireki-era monster

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127, titled "All our hopes, finally coming together as one!!," picks up right where the previous installment left off. With Kikoru and Mina having successfully destroyed the Meireki Mega Monster's main head, its inner body and core are finally exposed.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 begins with Kikoru calling out to Kafka, urging him to deliver the finishing blow to the core, which remains protected by Kaiju No. 9’s barrier. Standing before the Meireki Monster’s core, Kafka calls upon the spirits of the Meireki samurai, asking them to pour all their hatred and determination into his fist.

While Kafka prepares his blow, the monster’s body rapidly regenerates, threatening to shield the core once more. While everyone begins to panic, thinking Kafka won’t land the attack in time, Kafka, however, remains unfazed. He intends to stake everything on a single, decisive attack. As he is certain this is what his partner, Reno, would suggest, Reno gives him the signal to finish it and land the hit.

As Kafka prepares to strike, the scene shifts to an introspective moment where he finds himself standing beside his younger self. They exchange words about how this future may not be exactly what they imagined, but Kafka recalls the promise he made to Mina to see who would become the coolest member of the Defense Force.

Kafka says that ending the monster with this single punch would be "cool as hell," and his younger self smirks in agreement. Together, they swear to shatter the core. A visual sequence follows, tracing Kafka’s journey from childhood to the present, each phase contributing to the strength behind his punch.

As the monster attempts a last-ditch effort to stop him, Kafka unleashes his strike, smashing through Kaiju No. 9’s barrier, the exposed core, and the approaching monster in one intense blow. The chapter closes on a tense note, with the monster letting out a desperate screech as the onlookers await confirmation of its defeat.

Final thoughts

Kafka in his kaiju form (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 sets the stage for what appears to be the climactic final exchange in the battle against the ultimate Kaiju threat, the Meireki-era Mega Monster. With Kafka delivering a devastating blow that seemingly destroys the core, the chapter focuses entirely on his buildup and execution of this single, decisive strike.

As it has been officially announced that the manga will conclude in just two more chapters, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 strongly suggests the battle is truly coming to an end. With the major fight seemingly resolved, fans can now look forward to the final chapters tying up the remaining loose ends and bringing the story to a satisfying close.

