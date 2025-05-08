Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126: Mina and Kikoru set Kafka up for a dramatic final blow

With Mina Ashiro preparing the Keraunos to launch in the previous issue, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 was expected by many to at least set up the Meireki Era Mega Monster’s ultimate defeat. Officially released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the installment did indeed take fans to the precipice of what appeared to be Meireki’s ultimate defeat.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 likewise continued the focus on Mina’s teamwork with Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino to set Meireki up for its ultimate defeat as the trio reached their limits. This especially applied to Kikoru, who was beginning to feel the effects of wielding two Numbers Weapons simultaneously in both the previous and this latest installment.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 seemingly sets up the final exchange of blows between Kafka and Meireki

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 begins immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Mina Ashiro preparing to fire the Keraunos railgun at the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short). After going through the weapon’s final checks, she launches a shot at Meireki. However, the Daikaiju counters with a massive beam attack of its own, fully blocking the shot. As Mina and others are shown in shock at this, she prepares the Keraunos’ rapid fire lock and begins firing away.

However, Meireki blocks each shot as various errors and warnings for the Keraunos’ machinery begin blaring. Konomi Okonogi confirms that Keraunos is approaching its “meltdown point” before telling Mina to fall back, with the latter saying she’s reaching her limit. Focus then shifts to Kikoru Shinomiya, who is above Meireki with her axe weapon ready to attack. She comments on also being at her limit, with her released force being down to 51.8%.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 sees her ask for just one more blow, with her released force rocketing back up to 93% as she says this. A shot of what seems to be her mother Hikari’s hand on her weapon appears as Kikoru says being a Defense Force Troop is being the nation’s spear and the people’s shield. However, she says she dedicates her final strike to her father Isao Shinomiya as panels of a childhood Kikoru running into her father’s arms appear.

Expand Tweet

Kikoru then lands her hit on Meireki, interrupting its beam attack before getting out of the way of Mina’s shot with Keraunos. Likewise, Mina’s shot completely obliterates Meireki’s main head, fully exposing its inner body and core as a result. Kikoru then shouts that it’s all up to Kafka Hibino from this point on, having done all she can. She’s also shown to be bleeding severely as she crashes back down to the ground.

Focus then shifts to Meireki’s core, which is indeed protected by Kaiju No. 9’s shield ability as Kafka and the others previously theorized. However, Kafka is right in front of the core and preparing his final attack. The issue ends with Kafka saying to leave it to him with lightning swirling around him as he charges up power.

Final thoughts

Kikoru seemingly sets Kafka up for victory in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 (Image via Production I.G)

While Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 continues Kafka and co’s back-and-forth battle with Meireki, it also clearly sets up the conclusion of the ongoing fight. Although it seems as though Meireki’s doom is sealed, mangaka Naoya Matsumoto’s choice to take a one-month break following this issue would suggest otherwise. Likewise, based on currently available information, fans may not be as close the series’ end as they previously thought.

