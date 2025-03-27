Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124: Kikoru's compatibility with No. 1 explained as she and Kafka attack

Following Kikoru Shinomiya’s shocking arrival with Numbers Weapon 1 in the previous issue, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 was expected to explain exactly how this development occurred. Officially released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the installment did indeed explain how Kikoru was discovered to be compatible with and came to wield Numbers Weapon 1.

Ad

In the process, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 also revealed that Kikoru had achieved an “unprecedented” feat in the process of discovering her compatibility with No. 1. Excitingly, the issue also saw her spring into action against the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short) alongside Kafka Hibino as the issue concluded.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 teases Mina Ashiro getting back in the fight with a favor from Konomi Okonogi

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 began with a flashback, presumably to the time of the Compatible User Arc. Gen Narumi was seen in utter shock at learning Kikoru Shinomiya had Class 4 and up compatibility with four different Numbers Weapons. She showed Class 5 compatibility with her mother’s Numbers Weapon 4, while showing Class 4 compatibility with Numbers Weapons 1, 2, and 7. Keiji Itami and Akira Kurusu called this unprecedented and never before seen.

Itami began ordering the top brass to be notified given the situation’s unprecedented nature, but Kikoru requested this be kept secret. Since it could prove key to defeating Kaiju No. 9, she wanted to minimize risk of information leaks via those No. 9 has already assimilated. She then asked Narumi to teach her how to wield No. 1, as focus shifted to her doing so in the present. Soshiro Hoshina complained about the Third Unit not knowing of Kikoru using No. 1.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 saw Narumi throw the same criticism back at him for training Kafka Hibino in transformation combat secretly. He then explained that No. 1 was their trump card due to its “countless eyes,” all the fields of vision of which are shared with one another. This also applied to the spares stored for No. 1’s restoration, as a panel appeared of Kikoru and Itami retrieving these spares after her fight with No. 15 in the Second Wave Arc.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 further confirms Kikoru as a generational talent (Image via Production I.G)

Likewise, this meant Kikoru was seeing everything Narumi saw as he fought Meireki, already studying the enemy for this exact situation. Itami critiqued Narumi’s secrecy and how indefensible it was as Narumi said he’d take full responsibility for this final move. He then instructed Kikoru to settle the score from the day her father died, with her thinking of her father still trapped inside Meireki while making eye contact with the monster.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 saw Kikoru stoically tell Kafka she’d make sure his fist reached its core, telling him not to pull his punches likewise. Another flashback began, focusing on Kafka hearing Kikoru cry while saying mourning her father must wait until after No. 9, and likewise now Meireki, was defeated. Returning to the present, Kafka promised he’d attack with full force while saying Isao Shinomiya was waiting on them to set him free.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kafka then began powering up, officially starting the operation to subjugate both No. 9 and Meireki alongside Kikoru. The two then leapt into action, with Meireki choosing to attack Kafka first with its explosive glyphs. However, Kikoru interrupted its attack by shooting at it, focusing on preventing it from attacking Kafka and taking out its attack points while also locating its core. However, Meireki began attacking her instead, seemingly deducing her plan.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 then shifted focus to Mina Ashiro watching as Kikoru was attacked. She then asked Konomi Okonogi for a favor, which seemingly shocked her. However, focus immediately returned to Kikoru, who was charging back into action while lamenting her uselessness on the day her father died. The issue ended with her promising to set her father free as she charged directly at Meireki, seemingly intent on attacking it herself.

Ad

Final thoughts

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 teases Mina Ashiro having a trump card of her own (Image via Production I.G)

While chapter 124 doesn’t explain exactly why Kikoru is compatible with so many Numbers Weapons, it satisfactorily explains how she came to wield No. 1. Likewise, the issue also justifies her wielding of No. 1, both in her resolve and in her role as Narumi’s student. The issue also does a great job of setting up an additional twist with Mina Ashiro, who is seemingly set to somehow reenter the fight.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback