Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 teases this fan-favorite joining Kafka and Kikoru (& it's not Ichikawa)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 was heavily anticipated, given the cliffhanger from the previous chapter. As the latest installment revealed, along with an aptitude 5 for Numbers Weapon 4, Kikoru Shinomiya was showing an aptitude of 4 for Numbers Weapons 1, 2, and 7. This was completely unheard of and evidenced by the chapter, Gen Narumi's trump card.

With Kikoru back on the battlefield and Kafka Hibino having unlocked a new form, the pair were ready to link up once more. But the chapter took the intensity a step further by teasing another potential addition to the duo in battle. Contrary to what many think, this time it won't be Leno Ichikawa who gets in on the action. This time, Mina Ashiro will likely step in and aid her comrades.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124: Not Ichikawa, but another fan-favorite may be joining the fight

The Meireki Monster vs Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, this time it will not be Leno Ichikawa who joins Kafka and Kikoru, as has happened previously. For this instance, the spotlight will most probably shine on Mina Ashiro, who seems to have a renewed vigour, one final push left within her for this battle. Despite Kaiju No. 9's attack on her, she has somehow managed to get back to her feet.

What's intriguing is that her involvement could prove as crucial as Kikoru's. As seen in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124, Mina seems to chime and request Okonogi for a favour just as Kikoru dodges an attack from the Meireki Monster. This is a strong hint, or rather a possible foreshadowing, that both Kikoru and Mina will create an opening for Kafka to land a killing blow.

From a narrative perspective, it makes sense for Mina to re-enter the battle at this stage. Kafka was holding his own till the Meireki transformed once more and emerged. With Kikoru's introduction, humanity stands a better chance. What's even better now than to add the most-loved character (both in-series and outside of it) to this mix.

Mina Ashiro (Image via Production I.G.)

Mina's extreme resilience and sense of battle are on full display given the events of previous chapters. Kaiju No. 9 got into her head and tried to break her, but those efforts failed. She also sustained considerable physical damage, yet has managed to get back on her feet. Moreover, it looks like she intends to keep her promise to Kafka, of fighting Kaiju side by side.

There couldn't be a greater moment for the "strongest female captain" to show off her mettle. It is a testament to her uniqueness as a Defense Force Soldier and the sheer amount of battle prowess and skill she has possessed and honed throughout her time at the JAKDF. With individuals like Narumi and Hoshina incapacitated, Mina needs to step up following Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124.

Mina Ashiro retaking the battlefield is also a nod at her and Kafka's relationship. She was the one who quickly joined the Defense Force and shot up its ranks, with Kafka left behind. Later, despite him being Kaiju No. 8, she looked forward to them standing shoulder to shoulder. This is that moment, where both their dreams have reached fruition and their goal of eliminating Kaiju together has materialized.

Final Thoughts

Mina Ashiro (Image via Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 brings forth an exhilarating setup for the upcoming battle, teasing Mina Ashiro’s return. With Kikoru Shinomiya’s unprecedented aptitude with multiple Numbers Weapons being a major revelation, Mina’s resilience and determination will end up stealing the spotlight. Despite Kaiju No. 9’s brutal attack, Mina rose again, suggesting that she will join Kafka and Kikoru in a pivotal moment.

Moreover, her request to Okonogi hints at a strategic move that could help Kafka and Kikoru land a decisive blow against the Meireki Monster. Her return re-establishes her combat prowess whilst fulfilling her long-standing promise to fight alongside Kafka. Given that other top fighters like Narumi and Hoshina are out of commission, her presence becomes crucial.

From a narrative perspective, a full-circle moment can be observed for Mina and Kafka, underscoring their shared dream of battling Kaiju together.

