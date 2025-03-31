Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 teases a new Numbers Weapon user debuting (& it's not Kafka)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 recently came out and was centered mainly around the character of Kikoru Shinomiya, who was seen as the new Numbers Weapon user 4, although it presented a possible twist involving the character of Mina Ashiro. As Kikoru was fighting, Mina was seen asking Konomi Okonogi a favor, which could be connected to her becoming a new Numbers Weapon user.

This would make sense given how she and Kafka have similar dreams in the series, but Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 also put a lot of emphasis on Kikoru and still gave some to Mina in an installment that wasn't really about her. Therefore, it could be assumed that she is going to have a Numbers Weapon for herself, especially considering how the seventh spot is yet to be revealed in the story thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining how Mina Ashiro could be the new Numbers Weapon user after Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124

Mina as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G.)

When considering that the bulk of Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 was centered around Kikoru Shinomiya and her virtues as a Numbers Weapon user, it makes it even stranger that there was a moment of focus on Mina Ashiro asking Konomi Okonogi a favor.

While this can take a lot of different directions, it would be quite logical for her to become the next new Numbers Weapon user, especially considering the evidence that has been presented thus far.

This is also a chapter that focuses heavily on compatibility for these abilities, so it makes Mina's moment all the more notorious and could be setting up her upcoming evolution in this area. Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that the seventh spot of the Numbers Weapon user is yet to be revealed, which means that could be the position for her to fill in.

In the case of Mina's character, if she had something other than a Numbers Weapon to contribute to the fight, it wouldn't make sense for her to wait this long to use it. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 could be setting up her debut in this context if that is the direction that the manga is going to take with her character.

More details about this

Mina and Kafka as seen when they were kids in the anime (Image via Production I.G.)

Another element that Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 could be setting up is to mirror the character of Mina Ashiro with Kafka since they share similar dreams and ambitions, which go all the way back to their childhoods. While it is difficult to predict at the moment, it would make a degree of sense given their motivations and roles throughout the series.

From a more technical perspective, this tease could give her the power-up she needs to keep up with the rest of the cast. This was exemplified in the most recent chapter with the revelation of Kikoru's virtues as a Numbers Weapon user, so there is a chance that could be the angle with Mina as well.

Final thoughts

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 covered a lot of ground when it comes to Kikoru's compatibility with No. 1 and could be setting up a similar thing for Mina Ashiro. When considering that the seventh Numbers Weapon is available and the short moment in this chapter, there is a very good chance that could be the case.

