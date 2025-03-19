Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 teases Matsumoto taking from Horikoshi and My Hero Academia

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 was another great addition to the ongoing developments of the story. The Meireki Monster pulled out its trump card by re-awakening the defeated Kaiju to likely launch another wave of attacks all across Japan. But there stands a newly powered Kafka Hibino and a returning Kikoru Shinomiya, who now wields two Numbers Weapons, 4 and 1.

On looking at the developments as a whole, it seems like Naoya Matsumoto may have taken a page of out Kohei Horikoshi's book. My Hero Academia featured a similar plotline during the Vigilante Arc. The sequence of events look to be in alignment, and if the story progresses beyond the current battle, the series could take a different turn following Kikoru's appearance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Kaiju No. 8 finds inspiration from Horikoshi and My Hero Academia

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 featured the Meireki Monster reveal its true grotesque form.

The same monster that terrorized Japan about 400 years ago had returned and is now stronger than before. Its wail was a signal of sorts, revitalizing neutralized Kaiju all across Japan to stand back up. This ability is similar to Kaiju No. 9's, who also called upon and controlled other monster when needed.

Now these events correspond to what happened in Horikoshi's My Hero Academia during the Vigilante Arc. The aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War witnessed the collapse of Hero society. With All For One at the helm, ruin was spreading across Japan like wildfire, and the country was overrun by Villains through and through.

Putting this together, a mirror image of sorts can be constructed - Matusmoto could be setting up something akin to this Vigilante Arc where society is ruined by the Meireki Monster (AFO analogue) and Kaiju (petty villains/AFO subordinates) take over Japan.

If this is where Kaiju No. 8 is heading in, it would be a great way to continue the series, especially as important points need addressing.

All For One (Image via Studio Bones)

For one, the series could gradually introduce the other squadrons stationed throughout Japan.

As mentioned in the series by Hoshina previously, his brother was also in the Defense Force, as part of a different squad. It will be interesting to see his character developed and a potential reunion between brothers. In fact, Soichiro is even glimpsed in chapter 123 as the Kaiju reawaken.

Now glimpsing like this would be unnecessary unless Matsumoto was looking to establish that all squads across Japan are bound to fail against the revived Kaiju. Furthermore, the events of chapter 123 don't give a sense of conclusion to the series, i.e., there has to be more after this battle.

Rather, it seems to underscore the limits of the world and the existing power system. Given Kafka and Kikoru's power-ups, these limits are being challenged and will possibly be pushed further in upcoming chapters. Kikoru wielding two Numbers Weapons is groundbreaking and demands further exploration. Again, Kafka returning to his human form hasn't even been touched upon.

Granted that not too long ago he embraced his Kaiju side and abandoned his humanity, it's unlikely that he will remain a Kaiju. There could be something more to his power, which again needs to be addressed.

Final Thoughts

Kafka Hibino (Image via Viz Media)

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 has set the stage for an intense and unpredictable continuation of the series.

By hinting at My Hero Academia’s Vigilante Arc parallels, Matsumoto might be crafting a narrative where society faces imminent collapse under the threat of the Meireki Monster. That would open doors to exploring the Defense Force further and introduce new squads and supporting cast like Soichiro Hoshina.

At the same time, the chapter also challenges the power dynamics and limits of the current system, particularly with Kikoru dual-wielding Numbers Weapons and Kafka’s transformation.

These developments tease an evolving power structure that could redefine the series going forward. With unanswered plotlines and rising stakes, Kaiju No. 8 looks to be set to dive deeper into its world-building and ensure that the Meireki Monster fight is part of a much larger conflict.

