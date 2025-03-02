Kafka becoming Kaiju No. 8's strongest character in chapter 122 has a catch

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 has brought the next bit of the destructive bout between Kaiju No. 8, aka Kafka Hibino, and the Meireki Kaiju. Following the absorption of Kaiju No. 9, the Meireki grew considerably in strength and intellect. Meanwhile, Kafka also underwent a drastic change. He unlocked a new transformation (of sorts) after seemingly sacrificing his heart.

The fight itself sparked an eruption of excitement in the fandom. Now, with both sides even more powerful, speculation and collective belief suggest that this could be the series' final bout before the curtain falls. However, this claim seems to stand on shaky ground given the number of loose ends. Officially, nothing of the sort has been hinted at or confirmed, which raises further concerns about the series' conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Kaiju No. 8: Kafka becoming the strongest is probably nuanced

Kafka's new form (Image via Viz Media)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 has just established Kafka Hibino as the strongest Kaiju ever seen. Following Kaiju No. 9's defeat, the Meireki Monster emerged, gaining No. 9's abilities and powers. Gen Narumi himself called this beast "the most outrageous monster." However, in the next moment, he established Kafka as even stronger, i.e., "...No. 8 is even a cut above that."

This cements Kafka's status as the strongest character in the series, especially after his transformation into a new form. The second phase of this battle has just begun and promises to be as epic, if not more, than the first. Needless to say, the series' fandom has been closely following the manga, reading, dissecting, and analyzing each panel of each chapter as it drops.

Given the story's current scenario, many fans speculate that Kaiju No. 8 will likely end after this battle. The reasoning is that No. 9 has been defeated, and now the Meireki Monster has emerged as a "final boss." Considering this fight serves as a round 2 of sorts, with the samurai having been decimated by it previously, it is all the more reason for this fight to be the concluding one.

Could this really be Kaiju No. 8's final bout?

The ultimate choice (Image via Viz Media)

While there is evidence supporting the claims that the ongoing battle might be the final one, there is also opposition to these claims. To begin with, the Meireki Monster is one that hasn't been recorded or officially tagged yet. In simple words, for those battling it and for the Defense Force, it is an entirely new threat. The series likely cannot end without expanding a little on it.

Moreover, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 ended with yet another twist - the Meireki evolving again. From the looks of it, the actual Meireki might be emerging for a show of its true power. A monster of such legendary status likely won't go down easily. Granted that Kafka has unlocked a new power, it is very probable that even with this, he will be pushed to his limit.

Lastly, in chapter 118, Kafka surrendered his humanity to gain his new form. As was offered to him, he either accepted his heart and turned back into a human or made a new core and remained a monster. He did choose the second one and was given a second wind, but it would be incomplete to leave it at that. The conundrum of Kafka not turning back into a human hasn't been resolved yet and likely will not be left incomplete.

Final thoughts

Kafka vs Meireki (Image via Viz Media)

Kaiju No. 8 continues to keep readers on the edge of their seats, with Kafka Hibino’s transformation marking a vital moment in the series. While speculation is rife that the ongoing battle against the Meireki Monster could be the grand finale, several unresolved plot points suggest otherwise. The emergence of Meireki as an unrecorded threat, its continuous evolution, and Kafka’s internal struggle all indicate that the story may still have more ground to cover.

However, if this is indeed the final battle, it would need to resolve both the immediate conflict and Kafka’s fate. His decision to forgo his humanity raises questions that demand closure - will he remain a monster, or somehow make it back? Until these questions find an answer, ending the series would feel incomplete. For now, fans can only speculate as they await further developments in this intense showdown.

