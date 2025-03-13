Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 is set to release on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. Following Kikoru Shinomiya’s appearance with both Numbers Weapons 1 and 4 at her disposal, fans can expect her and Kafka to take on the Meireki Era Mega Monster together.

While spoilers are unlikely to be made available given the digital publication nature of the series, various official sources have provided official release info for the next installment. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 release date and time

Kikoru will likely establish herself as the most talented and highest potential Defense Force Soldier ever in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 is set to release at 12AM JST on Friday, March 28, 2025. Most international fans will thus see the issue become available sometime during the day on Thursday, March 27. A very small portion of global readers will see the issue become available very early on Friday morning like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, March 28, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124

Kafka will likely fawn over Kikoru's incredible feat in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer free viewings of the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based platform which allows readers access to series in their entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 began with Kafka Hibino requesting expansion of the danger zone radius since Meireki was about to enter its true form. Kafka reveals it was responsible not just for Tokyo’s historic burning, and the “vast network of monsters” beneath Japan. Meireki then attacked Kafka, which he dodged by jumping straight up into the air. He charged in and attacked, but it was able to defend everything he threw at it.

Kafka was unsurprised at it having gotten stronger than it was 400 years prior, deciding to create an opening to locate and destroy the core instead. However, as he approached, he was hit with a glyph attack strong enough to decapitate him. After regenerating his head, he said it was getting even stronger as it let out an earsplitting scream. This was revealed to be reviving the dead Kaiju corpses across Japan, including the numbered Kaiju in Tokyo.

Mina, Hoshina, and Gen were also coming under attack from rank and file Kaiju, with Kafka realizing he had to hurry. However, Meireki surrounded itself in glyph attacks preemptively, attacking Kafka with them to keep his distance. Gen Narumi revealed Numbers Weapon 1 was the only path to victory, but not through his usage. The issue ended with Kikoru Shinomiya arriving and revealing she was using both Numbers Weapons 1 and 4 herself simultaneously.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 should begin with Kafka shocked to see Kikoru using Numbers Weapon 1, asking for an explanation. This should prompt a fairly brief but detailed flashback explaining that Narumi had been training Kikoru as the successor to No. 1. However, when she became compatible with No. 4, she likely suggested learning to use both simultaneously.

Likewise, it’ll likely be revealed that Kikoru’s No. 1 is another distinct physical item from the No. 1 Gen still has equipped on him. From here, the issue will likely focus primarily on seeing Kikoru and Kafka start their fight against Meireki. Chapter 124 will likely end with them having some success, setting up their later struggles as Meireki adjusts in subsequent issues.

