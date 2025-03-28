  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

By Joseph Brogan
Modified Mar 28, 2025 06:30 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 release date and time (Image via Production I.G)
Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 release date and time (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 is set to release on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino both attacking the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short), fans are expecting the upcoming issue to focus on their combination offense.

Ad

While spoilers are unlikely to be made available given the digital publication nature of the series, various official sources have provided official release info for the next installment. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 will likely see Kafka begin to doubt their chances of success (Image via Production I.G)
Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 will likely see Kafka begin to doubt their chances of success (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 is set to release at 12AM JST on Friday, April 25, 2025. Most international fans will thus see the issue become available sometime during the day on Thursday, April 24. A very small portion of global readers will see the issue become available very early on Friday morning like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones

Local date and time

Pacific Standard Time

8AM, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

11AM, Thursday, April 24, 2025

British Summer Time

4PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Central European Summer Time

5PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Indian Standard Time

8:30PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Philippine Standard Time

11PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Japanese Standard Time

12AM, Friday, April 25, 2025

Australia Central Daylight Time

1:30AM, Friday, April 25, 2025

Ad
Ad

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 may see Mina Ashiro reenter the Meireki battle in an unexpected way (Image via Production I.G)
Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 may see Mina Ashiro reenter the Meireki battle in an unexpected way (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer free viewings of the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based platform which allows readers access to series in their entirety.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 recap

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 began with a flashback to Kikoru’s compatibility tests. She was revealed to be compatible with Numbers Weapons 1, 2, 4, and 7, an unprecedented feat. However, she asked for it to be kept secret since her versatility in this area could be the trump card against No. 9, and they had to ensure it remained unaware of this. Kikoru then asked Narumi to teach her how to wield No. 1 as focus returned to the present.

Ad

Hoshina and Narumi traded barbs about their respective secret training of Kafka and Kikoru, while Narumi revealed that all of No. 1’s eyes share vision, including the spares meant to restore the weapon. Likewise, it was revealed Kikoru retrieved these spares after her fight with No. 15, seeing Narumi’s fight against Meireki in turn. As Itami lamented the indefensibility of Narumi’s actions, the First Division said he’d take full responsibility.

Ad

He also told Kikoru to go settle the score from that day, as she mused on her father still being trapped inside. She and Kafka then settled on their game plan, with Kikoru creating an opening and Kafka destroying the core. As they sprung into battle, Mina Ashiro asked Konomi Okonogi for a favor, seemingly preparing to reenter the fight. The issue ended with Kikoru continuing her assault while swearing that she would set her father free this time.

Ad

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 (speculative)

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 should open up with a continued focus on Kafka and Kikoru’s combination assault on Meireki. More likely than not, they’ll have great success against Meireki as it tries to figure out how to handle two enemies as powerful as them simultaneously. They’ll likely get close to destroying Meireki’s core, but be knocked away at the last second.

Chapter 125 should then see Kafka begin to grow concerned that, even with No. 1’s help and their combined strength, they still won’t be able to defeat Meireki. This distraction will likely open him up for attack, with Meireki being stopped at the last second by a long-range shot. The issue will likely end with Mina revealing she was compatible with one of the remaining unintroduced Numbers Weapons, maximizing her projectile combat prowess.

Ad

Related links

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Brogan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी