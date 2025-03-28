Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 is set to release on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino both attacking the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short), fans are expecting the upcoming issue to focus on their combination offense.

While spoilers are unlikely to be made available given the digital publication nature of the series, various official sources have provided official release info for the next installment. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 will likely see Kafka begin to doubt their chances of success (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 is set to release at 12AM JST on Friday, April 25, 2025. Most international fans will thus see the issue become available sometime during the day on Thursday, April 24. A very small portion of global readers will see the issue become available very early on Friday morning like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Thursday, April 24, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, April 25, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 may see Mina Ashiro reenter the Meireki battle in an unexpected way (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer free viewings of the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based platform which allows readers access to series in their entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 began with a flashback to Kikoru’s compatibility tests. She was revealed to be compatible with Numbers Weapons 1, 2, 4, and 7, an unprecedented feat. However, she asked for it to be kept secret since her versatility in this area could be the trump card against No. 9, and they had to ensure it remained unaware of this. Kikoru then asked Narumi to teach her how to wield No. 1 as focus returned to the present.

Hoshina and Narumi traded barbs about their respective secret training of Kafka and Kikoru, while Narumi revealed that all of No. 1’s eyes share vision, including the spares meant to restore the weapon. Likewise, it was revealed Kikoru retrieved these spares after her fight with No. 15, seeing Narumi’s fight against Meireki in turn. As Itami lamented the indefensibility of Narumi’s actions, the First Division said he’d take full responsibility.

He also told Kikoru to go settle the score from that day, as she mused on her father still being trapped inside. She and Kafka then settled on their game plan, with Kikoru creating an opening and Kafka destroying the core. As they sprung into battle, Mina Ashiro asked Konomi Okonogi for a favor, seemingly preparing to reenter the fight. The issue ended with Kikoru continuing her assault while swearing that she would set her father free this time.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 should open up with a continued focus on Kafka and Kikoru’s combination assault on Meireki. More likely than not, they’ll have great success against Meireki as it tries to figure out how to handle two enemies as powerful as them simultaneously. They’ll likely get close to destroying Meireki’s core, but be knocked away at the last second.

Chapter 125 should then see Kafka begin to grow concerned that, even with No. 1’s help and their combined strength, they still won’t be able to defeat Meireki. This distraction will likely open him up for attack, with Meireki being stopped at the last second by a long-range shot. The issue will likely end with Mina revealing she was compatible with one of the remaining unintroduced Numbers Weapons, maximizing her projectile combat prowess.

